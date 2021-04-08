In the latest episode of “Things You Love To See”, it has been found that a good few Americans would happily have Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as their President.

A poll published by Piplsay earlier this week revealed that a resounding 46% of Americans would have him as the main man at The White House.

He, however, is not the only rather unexpected name on the list.

Among Milennials and Generation Xers, Will Smith is, perhaps unsurprisingly, the most popular choice, while Angelina Jolie and Oprah Winfrey are the top female choices.

The interest in The Rock is partly a result of his recent comments about a potential run for the Presidency.

Speaking to the USA Today in February, he said: “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people.

"So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

Over 30,000 American adults participated in the poll, and about 63% of those were found to be in support of the notion that Hollywood celebrities can be good politicians indeed.

Furthermore, a deeper look into the numbers suggests that while 35% of Milennials and Generation Xers believe that celebrities can do just as well in politics, only a scanty 30% of the Generation Zers fellows believe that to be true.

But imagine for a moment; Dwayne Johnson becomes the 47th President of the United States of America. Not only would he represent the coolest political leader ever, he would also be the only one who’d be feared not so much for his power, but, well, his physical prowess.

Not enough popcorn in the world for such a scenario.

News Now - Sport News