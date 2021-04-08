Freda Ayisi goes viral on TikTok after Ian Wright is wowed by her skills

A TikTok video of Ian Wright’s reaction to Freda Ayisi’s impressive skills has gone viral.



The Arsenal legend created the video as part of #WrightyReacts. Ayisi is shown performing a compilation of her best skills, with Wright seriously blown away by what she has to offer.

At one point, Ayisi expertly controls a football dropped from the balcony of a building. Wright exclaims “not from there” and then laughs in delight when Ayisi’s first touch is perfect.

The clip has been watched 142,000 times on TikTok and liked more than 21,500 times. Ayisi has also shared the video on Twitter.

The 26-year-old Ayisi currently plays as a forward for London City Lionesses in the Women’s Championship. She has previously played for Leicester, Birmingham and Arsenal, Wright’s old club.

Wright is known for being a strong advocate of women’s football, and is a vocal supporter of Arsenal Women.

