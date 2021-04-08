Who says the United Kingdom is facing an economic crisis? After all, a brief glance at the sales for PlayStation 5 will tell you otherwise.

Christopher Drings of the GamesIndustryBiz has tweeted something truly staggering and jaw-jutting. To wit, PS5 has outsold iconic consoles like SEGA Dreamcast, Nintendo Wii U and the PS Vita in just five months. Yes, that’s right. Just five months.

While there are some uplifting signs with the stocks slowly improving across the UK, it is expected that the PS5 is likely to see its supply exceeded comprehensively by the demand thereof.

It is unbelievable, isn’t it? We are living in an era wherein there’s circumstances like no other. There’s shortage of all sorts in all industries, there’s an economic slowdown like no other and turbulence all around.

However, PS5 has defied each and everything to be doing that well in the market, which is yet another reflection of just how much people love the PlayStation and the kind of escapism that it can offer.

As per The Express, the stocks will remain meagre for a while, with only a few retailers able to catch hold of the console, namely Very, GAME, Argos, Amazon, Currys and Smyths.

Of these, Very, GAME and Argos in particular could be dropping the stocks in the upcoming few days. Given the availability, or the lack of it, expect the fresh stocks to be sold out as quickly as Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland the moment a big club makes a bid for him. Still a better chance of him staying at Dortmund than a PS5 at a store, to be honest.

If you are among those who are looking to buy themselves this beautiful next-gen console, make sure you keep a check on the stocks and the other websites that provide info thereon. Remember you miss and someone else hits.

