Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair will compete for the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles at WrestleMania 37.

It's incredible to think both Superstars were still in NXT - WWE's developmental brand - just 12 months ago.

In fact, Rhea only made her main roster debut last month and now she has a championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

With two title bouts at WrestleMania, it really does seem that Belair and Ripley are leading WWE into a new generation of the Women's Evolution.

Bianca discussed that suggestion back in March and on Thursday, ahead of 'The Show of Shows', GIVEMESPORT asked Rhea if she agrees with the statement too.

"It’s super weird to me, I take things in but I take things in a lot slower than other people and I hear things going on around me and people saying stuff. I always say 'Nah, that’s not going on'," she explained.

"Then I step back and think 'Yeah, we could be a part of this new women’s division coming up'. I really am so proud that it’s us [leading it] and it’s wild to think I’m making that impact.

"I don’t really look at myself like that, or look at myself as anything special, but it’s wild to think that everyone around me is pointing this out."

Rhea also admitted that she hopes WrestleMania can be a watershed moment for the next generation of women in WWE - and a chance for her and Belair to show what's to come.

"I’m like you know what, it’s true. Bianca and I are the future and we’re going to show everyone exactly what to expect in a few years.

"Everyone in NXT - the whole women’s division - are working so hard and they’re growing as performers, people and athletes.

"When they come up to RAW and SmackDown, we’re going to take over. It’s as simple as that, we’re going to take over and I’m so excited for that time."

Should both Ripley and Belair walk out of WrestleMania with the RAW and SmackDown titles, then the next stage of the Women's Evolution will well and truly have arrived.

WrestleMania 37 will air live on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 on WWE Network and BT Sport.

