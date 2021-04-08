Kylian Mbappe is certainly a generational talent.

At the age of just 22, the Paris Saint-Germain striker is one of the finest players in the world and he was at his brilliant best once again on Wednesday evening.

Mbappe scored twice in PSG's 3-2 win away at Bayern Munich, a brace that has put the French club in pole-position to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

On the counter, Mbappe was unplayable and he's now netted 32 goals and contributed nine assists in his 38 games across all competitions this season.

His numbers are magnificent and it seems only a matter of time before the gifted forward wins the Ballon d'Or.

But Mbappe is not just a world-class footballer capable of leaving opposing defenders trailing in his wake and scoring goals for fun.

He's also highly skilled in the art of s**thousing, as he proved in France's 2018 World Cup semi-final victory over Belgium.

Despite being just 19 at the time, Mbappe delivered a time-wasting masterclass in the final few minutes of the game.

His actions massively frustrated the Belgian players, with Vincent Kompany picking the PSG man up off the floor to try and get the game restarted as quickly as possible.

Mbappe received a yellow card from the referee, but he didn't care one bit.

Video

S**thousery of that elite standard simply has to be admired.

Although, Mbappe's PSG teammate at the time Thomas Meunier certainly didn't appreciate the time-wasting, something the Belgian defender made abundantly clear in his post-match interview.

"In Paris, I have rarely seen Kylian waste time the way he did towards the end against us," he said, per ESPN. "I am sure he was instructed to do that. He is super talented and a future superstar. I hope that he is not being badly influenced.

"If players like Zinedine Zidane or Ronaldo became legends with Real Madrid back in the day, it is because they played with pride and desire on the pitch. Zidane and Ronaldo's aims were not to be cinematic or to do things like that. They have always been rightly respected because of their footballing ability and attitude.

"Over the years, as he matures, Kylian will probably understand that attitude is an important part of becoming a legend."

S**thousing is never going to make you the most popular player, but who cares when you've torn up the sport in the manner that Mbappe has over the past few years?

After helping his country defeat Belgium, the Frenchman became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pele in Les Bleus' 4-2 victory over Croatia.

Well played, Kylian.

