Tennis: How Coco Gauff is continuing to show maturity beyond her teenage years

Still just 17 years of age, Coco Gauff is continuing to show remarkable maturity. As one of the world’s leading tennis players, the teenager has also become a leading voice in the fight against racial injustice and has now taken the purposeful decision to limit her time on social media.

With so much media expectation, Gauff is choosing to focus less on what fans and critics are saying of her game, and more on tennis itself.

“I think I was just trying not to be on social media as much because a lot of people have opinions on you and how they think you should play,” she admitted.

It’s a bold move for someone so young, who has grown up in an era where social media has captured the world. It’s even bolder and braver to decide to ignore the external voices, commenting on her every move, and instead pay attention to her own path to success.

Though it is commendable that Gauff is taking such steps in the best interest of her game, in truth, she needn’t be worrying about her form at all.

Having made her professional debut less than two years ago, the American is the youngest WTA singles title winner since 2004. Added to this, she’s reached the fourth round of both Wimbledon and the Australian Open, with impressive wins against some of the sport’s most elite names.

In Melbourne last year, Gauff knocked out current champion Naomi Osaka –– one of the few to achieve this feat in recent times and perhaps indicative of the level where Gauff herself can eventually aspire to be.

But, these noteworthy wins against renowned players have not been merely a fluke. Indeed, the American’s gradual rise through the rankings proves that she is getting better and better. Gauff started the year ranked 48th –– she is now 36th, having reached a semi final in Adelaide, a quarter final in Dubai and now the last 16 of the Charleston Open.

Wins against Tsvetana Pironkova and Ludmilla Samsonova have been relatively convincing and Gauff will now face her compatriot Lauren Davis this evening.

Even if she doesn’t win, it’s still been yet another promising week. For those that choose to scrutinise the small details, just remember that she’s 17-years-old. For those that want to cast doubts over her serve, find fault with her backhand or denounce her net play, please consider she’s 17-years-old. And, the very fact that this 17-year-old is being mentioned in the same breath as the rest of the world’s greatest players, speaks volumes to how good she will inevitably become.

