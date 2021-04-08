Overwatch: Ranking the top 5 support heroes

Overwatch, has an abundance of characters to use and it takes time for players to learn which hero they are best suited to.

You can tell how good a game is by the length of time that it stays a popular game for. It was released on May 3rd 2016 and remains a popular game not just for the casual player but also in the world of Esports, with players able to win a staggering amount of money.

The prize pool for the Overwatch League in 2020 was $4.77 million. This is split between all games in the tournament, with the OWL playoffs having $4 million of the prize pool.

Described as a "hero shooter", Overwatch assigns players into two teams of six, with each player selecting from a large roster of characters, known as "heroes", with unique abilities.

There are three different categories which the heroes are split in, Support, Damage and Tank heroes. Here are the top 5 support heroes ranked.

What is a support hero in Overwatch?

The objective of support here is to heal, buff and/or provide utility to their teammates. Support heroes boost the overall performance of their team by increasing their survival, speed, and/or damage output. They are generally not very good duelists and are best surrounded by teammates.

The best Support Heroes to use in Overwatch

5: Ana

Ana has been in the game since its release and is one of the founding heroes, however she is still a popular character to play with.

With her Biotic Rifle, Ana can provide both support and damage from a distance. Her shots heal teammates and damage enemies. She also has a Biotic Grenade which could heal and damage depending on who's in its area of effect. Often, Ana uses this to heal herself to sustain her survival. Using precise aim, her Sleep Dart is a device that temporarily puts key targets to sleep.

This can be crucial in the key moments of games and it is easy to see why she is still a highly enjoyable character to play with.

4. Mercy

A guardian angel to those who come under her care, Mercy is a peerless healer, a brilliant scientist, and a staunch advocate for peace. She does less damage, but this is not why she is picked. Whoever plays as her is a selfless teammate.

Her Caduceus Staff heals her team on the battlefield and amplifies their damage when needed. Mercy’s mobility is unlike any other support hero. She can fly easily and quickly to anywhere on the map and she can instantly glide to a low HP teammate and descend on them to heal them.

3. Lucio

Lúcio is a playable hero in Overwatch and one of the original 21 heroes. He is a DJ and freedom fighter hailing from Rio de Janeiro.

Lucio can be using his speed boost one second and heal teammates in the next with ease. This allows him to spontaneously switch buffs provided to his team. With this ability, Lucio can turn his whole team into a fast-moving wrecking ball. He can also amplify the effects of his current music allowing for increased healing, or increased speed buff. Lucio can use these effects for himself allowing him to deal more effectively against oppositions. Therefore it is easy to see why he features so highly in the rankings.

2. Moira

Moira serves as a healer who can refill her resources by damaging enemies with her main attack. The prim and cold Moira can siphon health out of her enemies, and return it as health for her teammates. She also uses a biotic orb that can aid in the battlefield. Moira can choose to send a regenerative biotic orb that heals her teammates, or an orb that decays her enemies. The orbs bounce around walls resulting in sustained effects. Moira can also phase in and out of existence. She has a lot of abilities and if used well can be the difference between winning and losing.

1 Zenyatta

Zenyatta is an omnic guru who wants to prove his purpose of mending the problems between humans and omnics through interpersonal connection and engagement.

What is so good about Zenyatta is the fact that he can help the team in all kinds of situations. The monk can cause a lot of damage to enemies with his orbs that he can launch. He can also focus his energy and unleash a flurry of orbs rushing towards the direction he's focused on. With his orb of harmony, Zenyatta keeps an orb on a teammate that provides him with continuous health.

Meanwhile you can also use the orb of discord, which can weaken enemy attacks. When his ultimate ability transcendence is available, he is immune to damage and provides his team with fast rate healing. This virtually eliminates any damage thrown at them.

Keep up to date with all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

