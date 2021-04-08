Sue Bird, A'ja Wilson & others show off new Nike game uniform WNBA jerseys

Nike has dropped its new range of game uniform edition basketball jerseys ahead of the WNBA draft on April 15th. Despite the draft being held virtually with no media, players or fans present, it is still a highly anticipated event.

High profile athletes including Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd and fifth-ranked A'ja Wilson were sent the new jerseys for their respective WNBA sides. The league is heading into its 25th season and Nike have decided to create a statement with their bold new designs and expressive features.

The uniforms have been described as featuring "sharper creative expression and refined-fit" and boasts "the most comprehensive player, team and fan apparel collection in the league’s history", according to the Nike press release.

Each of the 12 WNBA sides have had their three jerseys carefully crafted to suit their team colours and identity. Nike were also specific in their fitting process, receiving continuous feedback from athletes as they strived to find the proper fit.

Point guard Bird described the uniforms as "uniquely ours" after unboxing her Seattle Storm colours.

"Every single jersey shares a story that represents our city, and the distinction allows us to express our own creativity and individual style," she said. "Nike’s attention to each design detail makes me proud to put the uniform on."

