UFC legend Anderson Silva is still interested in having a boxing match with Roy Jones Jr.

Silva (34-11) is preparing to face former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a ten-round bout at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on June 19.

The former UFC middleweight champion will be fighting with 10 oz gloves for the first time since his last professional boxing match in 2005. Silva stopped Julio Cesar De Jesus in the second round to claim his first win as a professional boxer on his sophomore outing.

The fight will serve as the main event of the “Tribute to the Kings” pay-per-view - which will also feature an exhibition clash between Julio Cesar Chavez Sr and Hector Camacho Jr.

Arguably one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, it seems like Silva has no intentions of hanging up his gloves anytime soon. When asked if he would fight again if he can get past Chavez Jr, he admitted that anything is possible.

“Yeah, of course it’s possible,” Silva said to MMA Junkie. “I love this sport. I love boxing. And, yeah, it’s possible. We’ll see.”

Silva has previously expressed his interest in facing Jones Jr in a crossover fight that would pit the two legends against one another inside a boxing ring.

Ultimately, this did not come to fruition, due to Silva's contractual obligations with the UFC.

But it appears he hasn't given up hope of fighting Jones Jr in a boxing match now that he is no longer tied to the promotion.

“Yeah, absolutely, because I talked about fighting Mr. Roy Jones Jr. for many, many years ago when I started fighting in the UFC,” Silva said. “I think now is coming closer to this reality, and let’s go see. My focus is just for this fight now, and then let’s go see in the future.

“First of all, boxing is an amazing sport. I love boxing, and I practice boxing for a long time – not professionally, but I try to do my best. I continue training, and I continue challenging myself. This opportunity to fight Chavez Jr. is not about proving (anything) to anyone, it’s just to challenge myself. When I go inside to fight in the ring against Chavez Jr., I’ll do my best and stay happy and put my passion inside the ring.”

