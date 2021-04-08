Daily Digest: French Open postponed in hopes of welcoming spectators

In today's news: The start date for the French Open has been postponed, Simone Biles hints at competing at Paris 2024 and Ida Sports launches a new futsal shoe exclusively for women.

French Open start date pushed back

The Roland Garros Grand Slam has been rescheduled to run between May 30th and June 13th in hopes of welcoming spectators to the tournament.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, France is in a third national lockdown, which is expected to end in mid-May. The French Tennis Federation (FFT) said rescheduling the start of the French Open is the "best solution", as it gives the current Covid-19 situation "more time to improve".

FFT president Gilles Moretton said that he is hoping to welcome fans to the "newly-transformed stadium that now covers more than 30 acres" at Roland Garros.

The 2021 French Open will finish two weeks before the Wimbledon tournament commences.

Simone Biles hints at Paris 2024

The world's most successful gymnast has dropped a huge hint that she may be continuing her Olympic run into 2024.

Simone Biles had planned to retire following this summer's Games in Tokyo, but a longer stint may now be on the cards for the 24-year-old.

Although her focus is currently on Tokyo, Biles said in a recent press conference: "Afterwards, I'm not so sure because Cecile and Laurent [Landi] are from Paris and so they have kind of guilted me into at least being a specialist and coming back, but the main goal is the 2021 Olympics first."

The USA native boasts an astonishing four Olympic gold medals and one bronze, as well as her 19 World Championship golds.

Ida Sports launches new women's specific shoe

Ida Sports are committed to reinventing sportswear for women and they continue to back their promise with the introduction of their newest product. The Australian footwear company has announced their new women's specific futsal shoe off the back of their outdoor football boot crafted in 2020.

The company's ideology comes from the inspiration of the Guinness World Record for highest ever football match. A group of 30 female footballers of 20 different nationalities played out a 90-minute football match atop Mount Kilimanjaro.

The game was played at a staggering altitude of nearly 19,000 feet, a height never previously reached before.

Ida Sports endeavours to promote equality within sport and help make the "shrink it and pink it" model a thing of the past.

Nikita Parris called up to England

Hege Riise has made a last-minute addition to her Lionesses squad ahead of their friendly against France on Friday. The Norwegian called upon Nikita Parris, who was absent from the last camp due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It looked as though the striker would also miss out this time after an outbreak of the virus within the Olympique Lyonnais first team. However, she was cleared to join up with the international squad after receiving a negative result from her most recent test.

England will visit France in Caen in the first fixture of their double-header, followed by a home match against Canada at Stoke City's bet365 Stadium on April 13th.

Birmingham City to play at St Andrew's

After releasing a statement in response to the viral backlash received over unfair treatment allegations, the Birmingham City board has confirmed that the women's team will play their home games at St. Andrew's as of next season.

The full team of senior women's players sent a letter to the board, highlighting issues surrounding their access to facilities and healthcare.

Birmingham currently play their home games at Solihull Moors' stadium Damson Park, but will be drawing this agreement to a close at the end of the 2020/21 season. The women's team will now share St. Andrew's stadium with the men's side.

