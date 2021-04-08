Steve Parish must resist the urge as Wilfried Zaha report emerges

Arsenal are eyeing up another move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer, according to 90min.

What is the latest transfer news involving Zaha?

The Gunners tried to sign Zaha in 2019, but were unable to get a deal across the line. Instead, they enticed Lille's Nicolas Pepe over to the Emirates.

Two years later, and Arsenal are interested in Zaha once more. The club are reportedly considering making their move at the end of the season, although they may have to sell some of their current squad in order to raise the money needed to buy Zaha.

How much is Zaha worth and when does his contract expire?

Arsenal are understood to have bid £40m for Zaha in July 2019. Their offer was swiftly rejected, and it seems unlikely that Palace would accept a similar figure on this occasion either.

The Ivorian winger has two years left on his contract at Selhurst Park.

What are Zaha's stats this season?

Zaha has been Palace's standout attacker in 2020/21. As per WhoScored, he has registered 11 goal contributions in the league for the Eagles - five more than Christian Benteke and Eberechi Eze.

He also stacks up well against Arsenal's current squad. Only Alexandre Lacazette (13) has been involved in more goals for Mikel Arteta's men than Zaha.

The 28-year-old has completed 41 successful dribbles in the top-flight - no Arsenal player has matched that number.

What has Arteta said about Zaha?

Back in January, Arteta was asked to comment on Zaha after the player had previously spoken about his failed move to Arsenal in 2019.

As quoted by The Mirror, Arteta said: "Well, undoubtedly he’s a player that has done exceptionally well in the Premier League.

"He has created a big name, because what he’s been able to do, sometimes just on his own, some individual actions that’s what people highlight all the time."

Should Parish and Freedman let Zaha move on this summer?

The upcoming transfer window promises to be a big one for Crystal Palace's chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman.

The club have 11 players out of contract in June, and it seems that there will be a major overhaul with plenty of squad members shown the exit door.

With Arsenal keen, there may well be a temptation to finally cash in in Zaha and use that money to start revamping the rest of the team.

But Parish and Freedman can't let that happen.

Zaha has demonstrated his importance to the side once more this season with his goal involvements. It is also alarming as to how poor Roy Hodgson's side are without the winger in their ranks.

Palace's win percentage with Zaha in the team in 2020/21 has been up at 43%, but that drops to just 9% when he does not feature. This shows how much they struggle when he is not available.

This summer will allow the club the opportunity to make some changes to their playing staff, and some fresh faces could help the side kick on.

It is vitally important that Zaha sticks around, though - he's the one player Palace will never be able to directly replace.

