Wolves eye £15m raid on Sheffield United - The Verdict

Wolves have identified Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie as a potential transfer target this summer, according to The Sun.

The 24-year-old has made 22 appearances for Chris Wilder's side, notching up a goal and an assist in those games.

With the club looking set to drop down to the Championship, McBurnie may be presented with the chance to remain in the top-flight.

Wolves are reportedly preparing a £15m move for the striker, following their struggles to adequately replace the injured Raul Jimenez in recent months.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side brought in Willian Jose in January, but the Portuguese attacker has yet to score since arriving.

McBurnie is also much more effective than Jose in the air. As per WhoScored, he has won an average of 6.3 aerial duels per game for the Blades in 2020/21, three times as many as Jose (2.1).

With this in mind, would McBurnie be a good signing for Wolves?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole and Tom Kelly give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"McBurnie would be a safe bet for Wolves.

"When they opted to go for Jose in January, they were hoping that he would be able to continue his form in Spain over in the Premier League. It has not worked out like that.

"Jose has struggled to settle, and has not looked like breaking his goalscoring duck very often.

"On the other hand, McBurnie is very experienced in England, having worked his way through the divisions since his debut in the 2013/14 season for Bradford.

"Wolves would know what to expect if they went for McBurnie, rather than gambling on bringing in someone from a foreign top flight and relying on that player to be able to adapt quickly.

"His aerial ability makes him a threat from set-pieces and crosses into the box, and he could be the player to chip in with useful goals next year to help ease the burden on Jimenez's shoulders when he returns from injury."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Absolutely not.

"McBurnie has been found out at Premier League level, scoring just seven times since moving from Swansea City, whilst Wolves need someone who can find the net consistently.

"Indeed, with no player scoring more than five times in the Premier League this season, moving for him would be their most underwhelming signing since returning to the top tier.

"An utterly blunt striker offering next to nothing in front of goal, the club should be begging Jorge Mendes to deliver them a better signing. Surely, in his long list of contacts, he has someone more exciting up his sleeve.

"Signing McBurnie as a response to Wolves' struggles this season would be disastrous. Wolves can do better."

Joshua Cole

"Whilst Wolves may need to improve their attacking options this summer due to the poor form illustrated by Fabio Silva and Willian Jose, McBurnie is clearly not the answer to their problems.

"Since making the step up to Premier League level following an incredibly successful stint in the second-tier with Swansea City, the forward has looked completely out of place.

"Despite the fact that Sheffield United shelved out a fee reported to be in the region of £17.5m to secure his services, he has not repaid his club whatsoever when it comes to goals.

"Furthermore, if Jimenez makes a full recovery from his injury, he will almost certainly lead the line for Wolves next season which in turn will have a negative impact on McBurnie's development, which has already stalled somewhat at Bramall Lane over the past two years."

Tom Kelly

"McBurnie can't cut it in the Premier League, let alone at Wolves.

"A number of strikers have made the step up to the English top-flight and settled in the division, with the likes of Neal Maupay and Ollie Watkins springing to mind. Unfortunately, McBurnie isn't one of them.

"The striker was a huge success in the Championship with Swansea, as he bagged 24 goals during his final season with the Welsh side. His performances at the Liberty Stadium earned him a Premier League move to Sheffield United, where he has ultimately failed to live up to the billing.

"With everything considered, McBurnie belongs in the Championship."

