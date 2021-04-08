Sunderland news: Black Cats weighing up move for winger ahead of summer transfer window

Sunderland will be aiming to leapfrog automatic promotion rivals Peterborough United in the League One standings this weekend when they face Charlton Athletic at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats fought back to earn a point against Posh earlier this week thanks to a stunning strike from Aiden McGeady.

With just eight games left to play in the third-tier this season, Sunderland know that a handsome victory over a Charlton side who are currently pushing for a place in the play-offs will send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division.

Whilst Black Cats manager Lee Johnson's primary focus in the next few weeks will be to guide his side to a top-two finish, he may already be looking at ways of bolstering his squad this summer if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Football Insider, Sunderland are thought to be monitoring Gwion Edwards' situation at Ipswich Town ahead of a potential swoop during the upcoming transfer window.

The 28-year-old, who is also thought to be the subject of interest from Preston North End, will be available on a free transfer if he opts not to extend his stay at Portman Road.

With his existing Ipswich deal set to expire in June, Edwards has yet to be offered fresh terms by the club.

As well as providing four assists for his team-mates this season, the winger has also netted five goals in 28 league appearances.

1 of 15 In which season did Arsenal wear this kit? 2010/11 2012/13 2019/20 1998/99

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Edwards, who is valued at £720k on Transfermarkt, has illustrated some signs of promise during the current campaign for Ipswich, it could be argued that Sunderland ought to steer clear of signing him if they do achieve promotion to the Championship.

Having only managed to register nine goal contributions in 33 appearances at this particular level during his career, there is no guarantee that he will be to deliver the goods consistently in the second-tier for the Black Cats

Furthermore, when you consider that both Aiden McGeady (7.39) and Jordan Jones (7.03) have amassed better average WhoScored match ratings this season than Edwards (6.94), Johnson should be looking into the possibility of signing up these two players to new deals instead of focusing on the former Peterborough winger.

Whilst McGeady's existing contract is set to expire this summer, Jones is reportedly open to the possibility of a permanent move to the Black Cats from Rangers having impressed since joining the club on loan earlier this year.

News Now - Sport News