Liverpool trivia: Can you guess where these 15 former players are now?

One of the most iconic clubs in world football, Liverpool's history has been littered with household names.

Such is their status as one of the most successful teams of all-time, thousands of top class players have pulled on that famous red kit to dance the dance at Anfield, writing themselves into the city's folklore.

Not everyone, however, is as memorable as some of the heroes we've seen lead the club to success.

Indeed, with supporting a football club being so tribal in its nature, it's actually quite easy to forget where former players have ended up, particularly with the amount of transfer rumours and the like clogging up our news feeds.

So, it's worth trying to remember where some former Liverpool players have gone. Overhyped in some cases or unlucky with injuries in others, some of the names included once had hugely promising careers at the club.

Still, as is the case with elite level football, so many factors can be in play when trying to make it at a huge club. With that in mind, can you guess what became of these players?

Take the test below!

1 of 15 Jordan Rossiter Rangers Plymouth Tranmere Fleetwood

