Watford news: Update emerges regarding Kiko Femenia's Hornets future

Watford's transformation since the arrival of Xisco Munoz in December has been nothing short of spectacular.

During Vladimir Ivic's time at Vicarage Road, it looked as if the Hornets would have to target promotion via the play-offs due to a lack of consistency which eventually culminated in him being replaced by Munoz.

However, since handing over the reins to the Spaniard, Watford have managed to soar up the Championship standings and are now in a commanding position to secure a top-two finish next month.

One of the players who has played a key role in helping the Hornets push on in the Championship in recent months is Kiko Femenia.

An ever-present in the club's starting eleven, the full-back has made 34 league appearances this season and is likely to add to this particular total in tomorrow's clash with Reading.

Given the nature of his performances, it came as little surprise earlier this week when it was revealed earlier this week that Trabzonspor are reportedly monitoring his situation at Watford.

However, according to the Watford Observer, Femenia is understood to be happy at the Hornets and is not actively looking to move on to a new club having signed a two-year contract extension last year.

The defender, who was the subject of considerable interest from Villarreal, Real Valladolid and Granada in January, opted to turn down the opportunity to move to Spain in order to help Watford in their bid for promotion.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how consistent Femenia has been this season in the Championship, the news that he is willing to stay at Watford ought to be music to the ears of the club's supporters.

As well as averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.82, the defender has illustrated that he is extremely confident whilst in possession having completed 82.9% of his passes.

Femenia's defensive displays have helped Watford keep four clean-sheets in their last seven games which is a total that they will be looking to build upon in the coming weeks.

Providing that the 30-year-old continues to deliver the goods for the Hornets between now and the end of the campaign, there is no reason why cannot go on to feature regularly in the Premier League again having already made 80 appearances at this level during his career.

News Now - Sport News