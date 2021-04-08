West Ham midfield target could be ideal Mark Noble successor

West Ham are keeping tabs on Granada midfielder Yangel Herrera ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Goal.

What is the latest transfer news involving Herrera?

Parent club Manchester City are believed to be weighing up the option to keep him on their books next season, whilst a number of other clubs are reportedly interested in signing the midfielder.

West Ham are one of those teams, along with fellow Premier League outfit Southampton and a host of La Liga sides who are monitoring Herrera's situation.

How much is Herrera worth and when does his contract expire?

Herrera's two-year loan spell at Granada is set to end this summer, at which point he will return to City, where he is under contract until 2024.

Pep Guardiola will then have to decide whether he wants to keep him or if he is happy to let him move on.

If he chooses the latter option, then City will expect a suitable fee for the 23-year-old. Transfermarkt value the central midfielder at £13.5m.

What are Herrera's stats this season?

Herrera has featured in 26 league games for Granada this season, missing just three of the team's matches.

His WhoScored statistics suggest that he has had a positive influence on the team. He has received an average match rating of 6.89 - the highest amongst his teammates of those who have made more than one appearance.

Herrera has made 47 tackles in La Liga, which would see him ranked fourth in this category at West Ham behind Vladimir Coufal (64), Tomas Soucek (59) and Declan Rice (55).

Despite standing at only a touch above 6 foot, he has also won 114 aerial duels this term - only Soucek (176) has won more for the Hammers.

What has been said about Herrera?

In November, Total Football Analysis broke down what makes Herrera such a complete modern-day midfielder.

They said: "While defending, Herrera has shown all the attributes of a good defensive midfielder, whether that is tackling, winning aerial duels or pressing the player on the ball. He has a high ball recovery rate, which makes him very influential, especially in the middle third.

"Herrera does a good job on the ball as well, whether in terms of building up play from the back, or controlling the rhythm of the team, as well as spreading play out wide with switches of play."

Can he be Noble's successor?

West Ham's club captain Mark Noble has confirmed that the 2021/22 season will be his last at the club in a playing capacity.

Therefore, manager David Moyes will need to be on the lookout for someone who can come in and fill the void left behind by Noble.

Herrera could be the ideal candidate to come into the side. The combative Venezuelan has shown that he is happy to put his foot or head in where it hurts, which could make him a popular figure with the West Ham faithful.

By bringing him in this summer, it would give Herrera a season to acclimatise to the Premier League under the experienced eye of Noble, and then be primed to push on in his second campaign and truly replace the club legend's influence.

It is a transfer that makes sense for the Irons and would send out a message that the club are putting some long-term plans in place to ensure that their midfield positions are well-covered moving forwards.

