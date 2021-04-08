Celtic latest news: Leigh Griffiths waiting on contract deadline

Leigh Griffiths fears he will be released by Celtic this summer with both Aberdeen and potentially Hibernian waiting to see what happens, according to The Scottish Sun.

What is his current contract situation?

The 30-year-old's current contract expires this summer and though there is thought to be a one-year option to extend the deal, the deadline for that is said to be fast approaching.

According to the report, the club must make a decision by April 30th.

Where else could he go?

With Scott Brown heading to Aberdeen as a player-assistant manager this summer, the Dons are credited with an interest should Celtic opt not to extend his stay in Glasgow.

Former club Hibs are also touted as a potential landing spot.

How has he performed this season?

During what has largely been a miserable campaign for the fallen Scottish champions, Griffiths has failed to convince.

While his record of having scored five times in just seven league starts is certainly impressive, there have been reports of a major overhaul taking place this summer and, given his lack of involvement, perhaps moving him would afford the club to build something fresh.

The report claims any new deal would be worth around £1m, which surely could be put to better use in trying to bring new players to the club.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Celtic won? 49 50 51 52

What has Pat Bonner said about him?

Speaking to BBC Sportsound (via The Sun) recently, Hoops legend Patrick Bonner revealed that he thought Griffiths' time at the club was coming to an end.

"Yeah I think he's finished as a Celtic player," he said.

"He's gone down the pecking order."

So, should he go?

At this stage, it's hard to suggest Griffiths is worthy of a potentially expensive new contract with Celtic.

Granted, he is still capable of scoring goals but the club are building for a new era and keeping a 30-year-old not handed much in the way of a starting berth doesn't seem conducive to starting afresh.

News Now - Sport News