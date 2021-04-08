Nottingham Forest news: Alex Mighten delivers defiant message ahead of Bristol City clash

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to be extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to four games this weekend when they head to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City on Saturday.

The Reds backed up their recent draw with Brentford by beating Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers.

One of the stars of the show in their clash with the Hoops earlier this week was winger Alex Mighten who fired home his third goal of the season.

Since being handed his senior debut in 2019 by former Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi, the 18-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the club's starting eleven.

Although Mighten has featured on 21 occasions during the current campaign, he has only started 10 of these games.

However, having produced impressive performances in his last two appearances for the club, the winger will be hoping to end the season on a positive note by helping Forest retain their positive status.

Making reference to his current situation at the City Ground, Mighten has insisted that he is more than capable of competing at Championship level at this stage of his career and is determined to prove his worth in the coming weeks.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post ahead of Saturday's clash with Bristol City, the winger said: "I know what I'm capable of.

"I know I've not shown what I'm fully capable of.

"I don't really think time is a factor, I just try to show what I can do every game.

"I don't really see it as, 'I've got time'.

"I just see it as, 'it's now'.

"People say, 'he's one for the future'.

"But I'm focused on wanting to show everyone what I can do now.

"I'm confident in my ability, confident in where I am and where I'm going to end up.

"I'm not trying to hold myself back for the future, I'm trying to focus on proving to everyone what I can do now."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Unquestionably talented, Mighten most recent displays for Forest suggest that he is now making considerable strides in terms of his consistency.

After recording an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.3 against Cardiff City in which he completed a club-high total of four dribbles, the winger backed up this display by netting the first of the Reds' three goals in their victory over QPR on Monday.

Whilst it is far to say that Mighten still has a long way to go before he becomes an ever-present in Forest's starting eleven, there is no reason why he cannot achieve this particular goal in the coming seasons if he continues to improve.

By delivering the goods on a regular basis between now and the end of the current campaign, the winger may be able to earn Chris Hughton's trust which in turn could have a positive impact on his development.

