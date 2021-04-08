Tottenham transfers: Stoke will try again for Jack Clarke

Stoke City will attempt to re-sign Jack Clarke from Tottenham Hotspur this summer after his loan spell in the Potteries was cut short due to injury, according to Football Insider.

What is the latest injury news?

Indeed, the report suggests that the 20-year-old winger has returned to Spurs and is due to meet with the medical team in the coming days in order to help draw together a plan in an effort to get back to full fitness.

Following Stoke's win over Bristol City last weekend, Michael O'Neill had revealed that the former Leeds man's season was over.

How well was he playing?

Starting six of the fifteen games he was available for, Clarke recorded two assists for Stoke and, according to WhoScored data, the 20-year-old averaged the second-highest number of dribbles per game in O'Neill's team (0.8).

Indeed, only one player - former Manchester United youngster Nick Powell - drew more fouls than Clarke for Stoke this season (3 to 1.2) and his 0.9 key passes over the same period saw him rank within the team's top five players.

What did O'Neill say about him?

Just after Clarke joined Stoke, O'Neill was full of praise.

“I thought he was very good,” he said to the Stoke Sentinel after January's draw with Rotherham.

“You can see straight away his ability on the ball. He can handle the ball very well. I thought he linked very well with Nathan Collins on that side and Joe Allen.

“That’s two very young players who handled it very well against two very good players on that side. It was a good start from Jack.

“In the three games since he’s come in he’s shown great quality and I think he can add something to us.”

Does he have much chance of breaking through at Spurs?

In the short-term, it's hard to see a situation in which Clarke does start to play regularly for Tottenham.

With the likes of Heung-min Son, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso all able to operate out wide, Jose Mourinho is certainly well-stocked in those berths. Indeed, that's without even mentioning Gareth Bale, who has been linked with a permanent move to the club this summer.

