Tottenham transfers: Feelers sent out for potential Hugo Lloris replacements

Tottenham Hotspur sent 'feelers' out about three possible replacements for Hugo Lloris this summer, according to The Athletic.

Who are they?

The report claims that the three custodians recently called up for England duty in Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson and Nick Pope are those the club are keen on.

In Johnstone's case, the 28-year-old is understood to be available for a reasonably cheap asking price if West Bromwich Albion do get relegated with the report mooting a fee of around £7.5m-£10m as a realistic price tag.

Henderson, however, has started Manchester United's last four Premier League games in a battle with David de Gea for the No.1 spot at Old Trafford, so it seems unlikely they would sell to a big six rival.

Pope, meanwhile, has previously been quoted at £50m. In a post-pandemic market and with money reportedly tight as it is at Spurs, paying what would be a record for a British goalkeeper might not be realistic.

So, who should they choose?

Should Lloris leave amid his links with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Johnstone does look like the best target considering the money reportedly involved.

According to FBREF data, Johnstone's post-shot expected goals rating is +2.6. That metric judges how likely a 'keeper is to save a shot, based on the quality of the chance for the attacker, with positive numbers suggesting an above-average ability to keep potential goals out.

While Pope's is higher (+5.0), reports suggest he would cost almost five times as much as Johnstone could. Considering the finance likely to be involved, he looks to be the more prudent addition, capable of pulling off saves he's not necessarily expected to without breaking the bank.

1 of 15 Nabil Bentaleb Newcastle Schalke Union Berlin Eintracht Frankfurt

And, what of Lloris?

Given the Frenchman will enter the final year of his deal this summer, any bid from PSG should be jumped on. Indeed, at 34, it seems unlikely Spurs would get the chance to sell him outside of that before his contract expires.

At 28, Johnstone would be a long-term option proven in the Premier League.

News Now - Sport News