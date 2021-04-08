Florian Marku has laid into Conor Benn in an extraordinary rant in which he said his rival 'has a glass chin.'

Benn, who is the son of British boxing legend Nigel, is preparing for the toughest test of his career against Samuel Vargas at Wembley on April 10.

Fighting out of Brentwood, Essex, the 24-year-old improved his professional record to 17-0 (11 KOs), by outpointing former IBO welterweight champion Sebastian Formella in a unanimous decision.

However, it seems the undefeated Marku (9-0-1) isn't too impressed with his would-be opponent.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, the Albanian boxer accused Benn of running scared from him.

He said: "I knew he would not fight me in his next two or three fights because he chooses bad opponents with bad records.

"Sebastian Formella had a good record but he was not a strong puncher. Vargas is not a good opponent. He has lost to all the good names and has never won against anyone with a good record.

"He has beaten journeymen to build his record. Conor will win. Conor would never choose anyone without losses. [My last two] opponents had unbeaten records.

"It's easy to choose someone who has tasted losses many times because they don't give their heart to this game."

Albania's Marku, 28, said the Briton only fights hand-picked opponents who don't pose much of a threat.

However, he believes their paths will eventually cross.

He added: "Rylan Charlton would give big, big problems to Conor because you saw what Cedrick Peynaud did to him. This is a fact.

"Conor has a glass chin. Since Peynaud, they haven't chosen anyone who can hit. From that day, they chose carefully because Conor can't take a hit to the head.

"When I hit Conor clean? He and his team know I hit hard because they have heard about my sparring. All of my opponents were guys that can hit. They all hit hard. Conor chooses only bad opponents.

"We have good names in the UK - Chris Jenkins, Chris Kongo, Michael McKinson - who were calling him out but he never put his name on the line because he is scared.

"Why did he choose Formella from Germany? He had zero power. Vargas? Because he knows he is 90 per cent likely to win. They choose opponents carefully."

News Now - Sport News