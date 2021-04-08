Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa keen on Rangers manager

Aston Villa are interested in a surprise move for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, according to Football Insider.

What's the link?

The report claims that, despite an impressive season at Villa Park, Dean Smith's position in the Midlands is far from secure.

As a result, CEO Christian Purslow is said to retain an interest in the Ibrox chief having worked in a director role at Liverpool during the former England captain's playing career.

Could it happen?

Having committed to spending money over the last few seasons, Villa could certainly offer an exciting project now they are re-established in the Premier League, as ruthless as sacking Smith would be amid his side's success this time out.

Sitting in the top half of the Premier League, only two sides have conceded fewer goals than Villa, who have roundly beaten the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal this season.

Do people think he needs a job in between?

Speaking to BBC Sport last month, pundit Mark Lawrenson suggested that there may be a school of thought believing he'd need experience elsewhere in the Premier League before moving back to Anfield.

"The trouble for Steven then is that other managers who have moved on from their first job as a stepping stone to something bigger end up not having the same success, so he has to be very, very careful," wrote Lawrenson.

Has he snubbed moves before?

Such is his commitment to the cause at Rangers, Gerrard is understood to have rejected a move to Newcastle United in the summer of 2019, while the Football Insider report suggests he snubbed both Bristol City and Birmingham too.

With Rangers now back on top in Scotland and gearing up for a return to the Champions League, it would seem strange for him to pack in their project and move to a club outside of Liverpool, having done the exact opposite before.

Still, any interest from a monied English side would likely be an unwelcome development for Rangers and could leave Gerrard with a decision to make.

