If there was a competition for the best kit of the Premier League era, the strip that Newcastle United donned between 1995 and 1997 would surely emerge victorious.

From the superb Newcastle Brown Ale sponsorship to the sophisticated collar, the jersey had it all and really should have been rewarded on the pitch with a major trophy.

However, the Magpies' exhilarating group of players famously fell short in the top-flight under the guidance of maverick manager Kevin Keegan.

Since this famous period in Newcastle's history, the club no longer boast the status of being regular contenders for European places as they have experienced two relegations to the Championship and are currently in danger of slipping out of the Premier League yet again.

The Magpies' kits in recent years have also failed to deliver at times as the club's designers have reflected the club's on-the-field woes with some awful jerseys.

Here, we take a look at 15 Newcastle shirts and test your knowledge by asking you to match up the strip with the season it was debuted in.

Will you prove that you are the ultimate Magpies supporter by getting 100% on this quiz?

Get involved below!

1 of 15 In which season did Newcastle wear this kit? 2016/17 2019/20 2015/16 2020/21

News Now - Sport News