Manchester United made the perfect start to their Europa League clash with Granada on Thursday night.

When the quarter-final clash at Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes wasn't being overshadowed by streakers, it was showcasing United's real intent to win Europe's secondary competition.

Besides, there were real question marks over the decision to start the relatively unfit Marcus Rashford, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly wanted to field his best team in Spain regardless.

Granada vs Man Utd

And his call paid off within the opening 45 minutes as Rashford opened the scoring against United's La Liga opponents, rounding off a move that was so quick it defied the television cameras.

David de Gea passed the ball to Victor Lindelof in the United penalty area, before the Swedish centre-back slowly marauded forward and kept one eye on playing a long ball over the top.

And in the spirit of Toni Kroos earlier this week, Lindelof did indeed pull the trigger and lofted the ball to Rashford who greeted it with a first touch befitting of the pass.

Rashford opens the scoring

Marry that to a smart finish and it was the perfect way for the Red Devils to open the scoring in such a crucial game in their season. Only, United fans weren't able to watch it until the very last second.

That's because the television director was taken off guard by the rapidity of United's end-to-end switch to such a degree that they only moved away from an unrelated replay after the pass.

In other words, United's move was so swift that it caught the broadcast out just as much as the Granada defence, so be sure to check out the strike in all its glory down below:

Stupendous pass and touch

Ok, sure, United outwitting the televisions cameras is one thing, but the incredible pass and touch from Lindelof and Rashford respectively are what truly made their opening goal so special.

Besides, say what you like about Lindelof's suitability in United's starting XI, but there's no getting away from the fact that he has a penchant for brilliant passes over the top.

And just as the Swede's majestic passing opened the door for Rashford to score against Sheffield United earlier in the season, his fantastic find was met with yet another clinical finish in Spain.

It really was a case of blink and you'll miss it. Literally.

