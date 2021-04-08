Rory McIlroy only needs to win the Masters to join an exclusive club of golfers who have won all four major championships.

Well, we use the word 'only' as if winning around Augusta is easy, but the twists and turns of Georgia's legendary golf course have tied up some of the greatest players of all time over the years.

Besides, you only need to ask McIlroy himself to learn about the perils of Augusta because the Northern Irishman missed out on the green jacket in 2011 after a final-round meltdown.

McIlroy at the Masters

And it's fair to say that McIlory wasn't entering this year's Masters tournament in the best of form, either, with the likes of Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau far more fancied for glory.

Furthermore, the 31-year-old is approaching seven years without a major victory having won the US Open in 2011, The Open in 2014 and the PGA Championship in both 2012 and 2014.

And McIlroy didn't exactly make headlines for the best of reasons during the first round of play at the Masters on Thursday, astonishingly hitting his own father with a one-in-a-billion shot.

McIlroy hits his own father

The four-time major winner had opened his round quietly with four consecutive pars, only to drop shots on the fifth and sixth, before accidentally striking his dad on the seventh.

In an attempt to sweep a shot around the pines, McIlroy watched in disappointment as his mid-iron strike veered right towards the patrons, prompting him to shout "fore" as a warning.

But it wasn't enough to prevent Gerry McIlroy from being struck on the leg as he walked towards the green. You couldn't write it, honestly, but you can watch it by checking out the video down below:

I bet you're in for a telling-off tonight, Rory.

Thankfully, Gerry wasn't hurt by the wayward shot and according to Sky Sports, he even joked with reporters: "I should ask for an autographed glove."

However, as for his son, things didn't improve after the embarrassing incident as he found the water on both the 11th and 13th to open the tournament with a score of five over par. Unlucky, Rory.

News Now - Sport News