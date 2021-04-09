Man Utd exclusive: Keith Gillespie reveals what the Class of 92 thought of Paul Scholes

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, former Manchester United man Keith Gillespie has shared what it was like to undertake the same journey as the legendary Paul Scholes.

Indeed, with both forming part of the iconic 'Class of 92' who would turn into household names across the globe, Gillespie has revealed that his teammates back then knew the future England midfielder would go on to greatness, even if he couldn't initially get into the side.

As you can see in the video above, the Northern Irishman was full of praise for Scholes - who would go on to win 25 major trophies at Old Trafford - though did reveal his size was initially a reason to hold him back.

Widely regarded as one of the most talented English footballers of all time, the 'football brain' Gillespie talks about has seen Scholes celebrated by the likes of Barcelona greats Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

Making his senior debut in 1993, he even came out of retirement to help the club win another league title before hanging up his boots for good in 2013 and briefly moving into management with his beloved Oldham.

"Well, I think if you'd asked most of us that question, we would all say Scholes," he said.

"It seems strange, you know, when we won the FA Youth Cup in 1991-1992, he couldn't get into the side.

"He just had a little bit more growing to do. But as a second-year apprentice, he just took off. He grew up, not that he was ever the biggest, but in terms of the football brain he had.

"Even to be coaxed out of retirement, it just shows how good a player he was. He was exceptional."

