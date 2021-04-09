Man Utd streaker: The surreal story behind Granada nudist in Europa League tie

Manchester United fans were baffled, intrigued and entertained in equal measure in the early stages of their Europa League first leg against Granada.

Despite the game being played behind closed doors, the evening took a strange turn when a streaker made his way onto the pitch.

How long has it been since we've seen that?!

Fans across Europe may have been a little shocked, but here's where the story gets even more surreal. Nobody in Granada was surprised one bit.

The streaker in question is a man named Olmo Garcia, who is well known in the locality for walking around in public without any clothes.

Why, we hear you ask? Well, Marca suggest he is in fact trying to raise awareness for "human and environmental sustainability".

It's not the first time he's got in trouble for stunts like this and it's thought he's well-known to the authorities.

As he made his way onto the pitch during United's 2-0 - with goals from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes (penalty) proving the difference - policemen tackled him to the floor.

In case you missed it, here was the strange moment below:

According to La Voz de Galicia, Garcia has been walking for four years on public roads in the nude, insisting it also has "psychological benefits" and is good for the skin.

It's added he is a businessman, with a background in chemistry. He hit headlines last year when he completed a Christian pilgrimage, Camino de Santiago.

We say all this as if it will make the evening's events any less bizarre.

It's still not entirely clear how he made his way into the ground in a match which was supposed to have no fans present.

His innovative quest for publicity has certainly reached new heights either way on a historic night for Granada.

