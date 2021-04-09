The first-ever two-night TakeOver in NXT history was one to remember.

Raquel González dethroned Io Shirai as NXT Women's Champion and WALTER retained the NXT United Kingdom Title after a brutal war with Tommaso Ciampa on Night 1.

On Night 2, Karrion Kross knocked off Finn Bálor to reclaim the NXT Championship, while Kyle O'Reilly prevailed against Adam Cole in an unforgettable Unsanctioned Match.

Killian Dain & Drake Maverick earn the first chance to challenge MSK

In a high-stakes NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 Pre-Show Match, the unique duo of Killian Dain & Drake Maverick overcame Breezango in a battle to determine the No. 1 Contenders to new NXT Tag Team Champions MSK.

Although the sheer tag team continuity of Tyler Breeze & Fandango allowed them to gain an early advantage in the matchup, the completely unlikely partners would ultimately pull it together as Dain picked up Maverick powerbombed him onto Fandango for the win.

With the huge victory, Dain & Drake have taken a large step toward solidifying their chemistry as a tandem. But will they be able to knock off new NXT Tag Team Champions MSK?

Santos Escobar ascends to Undisputed supremacy

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar rose above NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin in a thrilling Ladder Match to establish himself as the true NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

With their titles hanging high above, the two Superstars brawled from the opening bell. Before long, "The Emperor of Lucha Libre" transformed the ladder into a weapon and did major damage to The Irish Ace both inside and outside the ring. The resilient Devlin fired back where he was able, include delivering a DDT on his foe as he was being pulled off the rungs.

Seizing the offense, Devlin soon delivered a back body drop that sent his opponent onto the ladder full force, following it up soon after with an earth-shattering moonsault from the top of the ladder rungs. But just when The Irish Ace looked ready to grab the titles, Legado del Fantasma emerged and unleashed an all-out attack on Devlin.

But when Escobar climbed to get the titles, a revived Devlin came with a second ladder and executed a Spanish Fly that sent his prey crashing down to the canvas.

Within minutes, both determined Superstars were back on the top of the ladder and fighting tooth-and-nail for glory. But in the final seconds, it was Escobar who headbutted Devlin, sending him flying off the ladder and crashing down onto a second. This left Escobar to claim the titles and become the champion of champions.

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon rise to the occasion against The Way

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon continued their red-hot reign at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver with a huge victory over The Way in an explosive showdown.

It was an explosive matchup from start to finish, filled with incredible offense by both tandems including a Tower of Doom that took out all four competitors, Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell showing incredible tag team prowess when they nearly claimed the titles with a precision tag team maneuver and Ember Moon using the bomber to take out both of her opponents at ringside from the second turnbuckle.

In the final moments, however, the titleholders prevailed on the backs of Moon’s double Eclipse and Blackheart’s top-rope senton to pin Hartwell.

Gargano survives Reed's onslaught to retain NXT North American Title

After surviving a grueling Gauntlet Eliminator in Night 1 of Stand & Deliver, Bronson Reed gave Johnny Gargano everything he had in pursuit of the NXT North American Title. Nevertheless, Gargano ultimately reigned supreme over The Colossal Superstar.

It was the power of the gigantic Reed against the technical excellence of Gargano, who looked to chop down and dissect his larger opponent. This included smashing Bronson into the announce table and injured his ribs.

Reed powered back with a powerslam, a chokeslam and more, but the injury had clearly taken its toll and destroyed his pace to keep him from delivering 100 percent. Throughout the matchup, Gargano mercilessly focused on the lower back injury with moves like a devastating backstabber and by locking in the Gargano Escape. Though Reed managed several devastating maneuvers of his own, including a monster suplex and a Razor’s Edge from outside the ring, the slower moving Reed missed moves like the Tsunami largely due of the injury.

Then, shortly after thwarting interference by Austin Theory, Reed failed to hit an incredible moonsault off the top rope and further damaged his ribs in the process, allowing Gargano to finally hit a pair of One Final Beats for the victory.

Karrion Kross topples Finn Bálor to reclaim NXT Championship

At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, the undefeated Karrion Kross overcame Finn Bálor to once again lay claim to the NXT Championship.

Although The Prince had been on a tear since returning to NXT, there was no denying that his opportunity to become NXT Champion had only happened after Kross was forced to vacate the title back in August due to injury. As fate would have it, it was just a matter of time before Kross regained the championship that he never lost.

After sizing each other up in the center of the ring in the opening moments, a slap on the face by Bálor sent Kross into a rage that ended with him flying into the ring post and allowed Finn to capitalize on a mistake to go to work on his opponent’s left arm and shoulder. Despite Kross’ explosive moments of offense throughout, Bálor indeed took his opponent to deep water by returning again and again to the left shoulder.

Kross’ unbridled rage soon took center stage as the challenger nearly put away The Prince. But Bálor continued to return to his strategy and go to work, not only on the shoulder, but also on his foe’s ribs and liver.

But Kross would not give in and fired back again and again. When Bálor hit the Coupe de Grace, Kross kicked out and countered with his own Straight Jacket. When Bálor locked in another submission, Kross ended up escaping and pounding him in the back of the neck into the mat like a man possessed. It was this last series of blows that took The Prince out of the game and paved the way for Kross to deliver one final blow to the back of the neck to reclaim the title.

Kyle O'Reilly outlasts Adam Cole in barbaric war of attrition

After both bitter rivals left nothing but absolute devastation in their wake, Kyle O'Reilly ultimately triumphed over his former Undisputed ERA brother Adam Cole in the ultra-destructive co-main event like nothing seen in NXT before.

The Unsanctioned Match was pure brutality from start to finish. Battling inside and outside the ring, with both men utilizing the ringside gate, numerous steel chairs, low blows, the steel ring posts, ring steps, chains and the dangerous contents of a toolbox in the most demented of ways.

Cole primarily focused his attack on his one-time cohort’s pre-existing neck injury including pushing O’Reilly off the top of the top rope to the ringside floor and onto his damaged area. But no matter what he threw at him, O'Reilly fired viciously back in his search for redemption with no regard for the humanity of either his adversary or himself.

In one awe-inspiring moment, a battle on top of the announce table culminated with O'Reilly delivering a monster suplex that sent Cole bouncing off the surface. Seconds later, Cole answered by smashing a television into O’Reilly’s face.

Not even the referee was safe. When the official got in Cole’s way, the enraged Superstar took him out as well, a move that worked against him when he wasn’t able to successfully pin O'Reilly moments later and left him admonishing the unconscious ref.

With carnage in every corner, the match continued outside the ring and when O'Reilly locked in the Guillotine on the ramp, Cole proceeded to drive his foe through the steel floor. He then followed up by suplexing O'Reilly onto the steel steps.

Back inside the ring, the gruesome action continued to unfold with both Superstars doing the unspeakable to try and finish the other.

Finally, when Cole had his foe on the top rope at the height of the action, O'Reilly suddenly delivered a low blow to give Cole a taste of his own medicine. He then wrapped the chain around his leg and leaped down on the back of Cole’s neck and drove him through a chair to get the pinfall.

Kyle O'Reilly may have sold his soul to Undisputed ERA. But at Stand & Deliver, he used the viciousness of the Unsanctioned Match to buy it back with interest.

News Now - Sport News