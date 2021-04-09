Michail Antonio's new partner in crime: West Ham target Spartak striker

West Ham are keen on signing Spartak Moscow forward Jordan Larsson this summer, as reported by Goal.

What is the latest transfer news involving Larsson?

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are also interested in Larsson, as they face up to the prospect of potentially losing Erling Haaland at the end of the season.

If Haaland stays, this could work in West Ham's favour, as they may then fancy their chances of landing Larsson ahead of their 2021/22 campaign.

How much is Larsson worth and when does his contract expire?

Larsson, who is the son of former Barcelona and Celtic striker Henrik, signed for Spartak back in 2019 for €4m (£3.6m). According to Transfermarkt, he is currently valued at £8.1m.

He has two years left on his contract with the Russian club.

What are Larsson's stats this season?

The Swedish attacker has delivered 17 goal contributions in 23 league appearances for Spartak in 2020/21.

As per WhoScored, he has received an average game rating of 7.37 this season, which would see him ranked second at West Ham, behind only Jesse Lingard (7.52).

His fine form saw him voted Spartak's Player of the Month for March, a month in which he scored four goals in three matches.

He is also adept at creating chances for teammates. Larsson has made 45 key passes this term - more than any West Ham player.

What has been said about Larsson?

Spartak's manager Domenico Tedescu has been impressed by Larsson this year, and outlined his qualities recently.

As quoted by Explica, Tedescu explained Larsson's best position: “At the heart of the attack. There he is dangerous, he has good technique and makes his speed speak."

What does Larsson offer Moyes?

West Ham boss David Moyes has been flexible with his formations this season. He started the campaign by largely going with a back five, but has since moved predominantly to a back four.

One thing that he has not done so often is play up two up front - he has only used a front two on three occasions in the league this year.

By signing Larsson, Moyes would be provided with the opportunity to hand Michail Antonio a new partner in crime.

Antonio has been directly involved in 12 league goals this season, including producing five assists. This highlights how he is effective at bringing others into play, something which Larsson's statistics show that he is also good at.

The pair have scored and created an impressive number of goals this season. If they could replicate that together next year, it may lead to a potentially lethal partnership between two strikers capable of both netting and assisting each other.

The Hammers have thus far been able to adapt to whatever system Moyes has opted for, as shown by the fact that they are currently inside the top four. This should give them confidence that they would be able to adjust to playing with two up top as well.

That doesn't have to be the case week in, week out, but adding Larsson to the squad would give Moyes a Plan B, and keep their Premier League rivals guessing over how the Irons are going to set up from one game to another.

