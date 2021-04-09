It is WrestleMania week, which means for WWE fans all around the world, it feels like Christmas every single day.

This week has been jam-packed with wrestling content, starting from Monday Night RAW and finishing with Night Two of 'Mania on Sunday.

However, we shouldn't forget about what was in-between, and that was NXT: Stand and Deliver and NXT UK: Prelude.

Here is everything you need to know from NXT UK: Prelude and what went down!

Tyler Bate def. Noam Dar in Heritage Cup Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match, 2-1

It required the maximum six rounds, but Tyler Bate dug deep and narrowly edged Noam Dar 2-1 in a savage fight to become the No. 1 Contender to A-Kid’s Heritage Cup Championship.

The Big Strong Boi caught The Scottish Supernova by surprise just 1:15 into Round 1, claiming an early 1-0 advantage by rolling up his nemesis for the pinfall.

With his ally Sha Samuels barking instructions from ringside at the start of Round 2, Dar enjoyed the upper hand and even landed a pinpoint elbow to Bate’s head, but the clock expired before either man could earn a decision. Round 3 saw Dar land another vicious elbow to Bate’s jaw and Bate fire back with a dizzying airplane spin, but the time once again ran out with Bate still leading 1-0.

With Dar still dizzy from the conclusion of Round 3, Bate hoisted him onto his shoulders for a second airplane spin, which yielded a long two-count. Dar, however, landed multiple kicks to Bate’s kneecap to leave his foe staggered at the conclusion of Round 4.

Dar finally evened the score at 1-1 in Round 5, countering Bate’s back elbow attempt and seamlessly ensnaring him in a kneebar submission hold to force a quick tapout.

Samuels, who had resisted the urge to get involved for the first five rounds, finally hopped onto the apron and began chastising Bate, who was perched atop the turnbuckles with Dar down on the mat. Trent Seven immediately began brawling with Samuels, and Bate dodged Dar’s attempt at a Nova Roller, forearmed his rival in the face and planted him with Tyler Driver ’97 for the decisive pinfall.

Meiko Satomura & Emilia McKenzie def. Kay Lee Ray & Isla Dawn

One week after a wild two-on-two melee pitting Meiko Satomura and the returning Emilia McKenzie against NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray and Isla Dawn, the four Superstars competed in an edge-of-your-seat tag team bout at NXT UK Prelude.

McKenzie and Dawn immediately set a nasty tone for the highly anticipated clash, kicking of the match with a ferocious exchange of rights and lefts.

Satomura got the best of the titleholder when each received a tag late in the bout, landing several stinging strikes, a kick to the head and Scorpio Rising.

With all four Superstars brawling in and around the ring, McKenzie used a crafty blind tag to reenter the match and rolled up Dawn for the 1-2-3. Ray seemingly had a chance to interrupt the count when she dove back into the ring, but she curiously stopped dead in her tracks when The Best in the World blocked her path.

As The Best in the World and McKenzie celebrated in the squared circle, Aoife Valkyrie appeared at ringside and placed a feather in the runway while staring a hole through Satomura.

NXT UK Champion WALTER def. Rampage Brown

Life’s only certainties: Death, taxes and a big-fight feeling pulsating through the arena whenever NXT UK Champion WALTER defends his title.

In the early goings, the champion and challenger both danced with what brought them, each employing a fierce power game and attempting to flat-out run each other over, and Brown landed the first big blow when he steamrolled WALTER and sent him crashing to the ringside floor.

The chests of both competitors turned beet red when they exchanged some cringeworthy chops in the center of the ring. Brown attempted a Doctor Bomb, but WALTER countered with another chop to the chest and a powerbomb, only for Brown to kick out at the last second.

Brown took down WALTER with a ring-rattling superplex and soon followed up with a Doctor Bomb, but the champion had the wherewithal to roll to the ropes and avoid a potential pinfall attempt.

Perhaps feeling a sense of desperation to end the match after another thunderous powerbomb only yielded a two-count, the gargantuan WALTER uncharacteristically went to the top rope and came crashing down on Brown with a big splash, finally putting away his gutsy challenger in what was arguably his most difficult title defense.

News Now - Sport News