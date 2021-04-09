Leeds United's Patrick Bamford tipped for new contract

Journalist Phil Hay has stated that he believes Leeds United will offer a new contract to striker Patrick Bamford.

What did Hay say?

The Athletic's Leeds United correspondent answered an array of queries in this week's mailbag. In response to a question regarding any new contracts at the club, the reporter said the following.

"I’m pretty sure we’ll see a new contract for Bamford soon. That shouldn’t be a problem," Hay revealed.

What is Bamford's current contract situation?

His deal at Elland Road is set to expire in June 2022 and Hay strongly believes that Marcelo Bielsa will look to keep his go-to forward at the club.

The striker has been a fundamental part of Leeds' success this season but the 27-year-old is only the eighth-highest paid player in the squad, according to Salary Sport.

At the moment, Bamford takes home a £34,000-a-week wage. In comparison, Kiko Casilla, who has featured just once in the Premier League this season, is on a £40,000-a-week salary.

Therefore, it's likely that Leeds will offer Bamford a new deal that will more accurately reflect his status in the squad.

How has Bamford performed this season?

During Leeds' first year back in the Premier League, Bamford has been a surprise package and taken the division by storm.

According to WhoScored, the former Chelsea striker has provided 20 goal contributions across 30 top-flight appearances this season. Bamford is currently level on strikes with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and only Bruno Fernandes, Mohamed Salah, and Harry Kane have converted more goals this year.

Furthermore, his dominant displays have earned him a WhoScored rating of 7.07, the third-highest in the Leeds squad.

Does Bamford deserve a new contract?

Absolutely.

Bamford has finally proven that he's capable of making the step up to the Premier League, after previously struggling in the top-flight with Middlesborough, Crystal Palace, Burnley, and Norwich. During his loan spells with these four clubs, he only scored one goal.

However, the striker looks like a man reborn under Bielsa, as he's discovered his finishing touch. So, if the Argentine coach wants to keep his top marksman around, then a contract with improved terms needs to be guaranteed to Bamford as soon as possible.

