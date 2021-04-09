UFC legend Georges St-Pierre believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is the 'scariest' pound-for-pound fighter in the history of the promotion.

However, St-Pierre also revealed that he would have come out of retirement for a potential super-fight with the former UFC lightweight champion - but that opportunity has now passed.

In 2013 the Canadian defended his welterweight title for the ninth time in a row after controversially defeating Johnny Hendricks - and later retired again after beating Michael Bisping in his very next bout to claim the middleweight belt.

St-Pierre has campaigned for a mega-fight with Nurmagomedov over the past couple of years. Both fighters had expressed their interest in fighting each other, but the bout never materialised.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, ex-undisputed welterweight king St-Pierre claimed he would have welcomed the opportunity to test his strengths against one of the greatest mixed martial artists in history.

He said: "For me Khabib is one of the scariest because he's beating you down, he's not only beating you but he's breaking you mentally and for me that is the scariest and he is the scariest guy pound for pound.

"I would have come back for him."

St-Pierre did admit however it's unlikely the fight will ever happen in an attempt to put an end to the rumours once and for all.

The 39-year-old has spent the past few months training in the gym with legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach but admitted he is enjoying his retirement.

"It's over now," he added. "If Khabib wants me to fight, he needs to hide himself while I'm in the gym training.

"I was in the gym hitting the pads with Freddie Roach and I hadn't done it for so long because of Covid and everything in Montreal being closed, but I got my mechanic back and Freddie looked at me and was like "Georges, you've got the itch back" and I was like: "Ahh, stop saying that!".

"If Dana White would walk in right now in the gym in between rounds I would sign the contract in a blink of an eye but then when I go back to Montreal to my home, in my comfort, and I would be like "hell no!"."

Though St-Pierre retired after beating Bisping, "The Eagle" would go on to have four fights after his 2017 victory over Edson Barboza.

Nurmagomedov beat Conor McGregor to defend his title for the first time, and the Dagestani wrestler would go on to beat Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje to cement his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

News Now - Sport News