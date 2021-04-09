Lionel Messi has left all of us open-mouthed in amazement on countless occasions throughout his illustrious career.

The Barcelona and Argentina legend cemented his status as an all-time great a long time ago and is, in the eyes of many, the best footballer of all time.

While that particular debate will never be settled, Messi will certainly end his career as part of the ‘GOAT’ conversation alongside the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona.

As well as being one of the best goalscorers, dribblers and passers we’ve ever seen, Messi is also one of the greatest free-kick takers in history.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored some unbelievably good free-kicks over the years. Memorable efforts against Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, the United States and Real Madrid immediately spring to mind.

Messi also famously scored a ‘Panenka free-kick’ while playing for Barça against Espanyol in 2019.

But this isn’t the only brilliantly unorthodox free-kick that Messi has produced during his career.

Last season, the Argentine proved that his football IQ is off the scale by assisting, rather than shooting, from a free-kick against Celta Vigo.

Celta packed their 18-yard box, even deploying two players on the goal-line, as they anticipated Messi would shoot.

Everyone else expected Messi to shoot, too, including millions of fans watching around the world.

Messi shaped to shoot before curling a perfect pass to Luis Suarez, who was in a yard of space on the right-hand side of the six-yard box.

Judging by Suarez’s slightly delayed reaction, it seems even he wasn’t aware of his pal’s clever plan.

Messi, out of the corner of his eye, spotted that nobody was paying attention to the unmarked Suarez and produced one of the most incredible free-kick assists ever.

Watch the footage here…

Different class!

That’s one of the beautiful things about watching Messi: his unpredictability.

Despite the fact he’s played hundreds of matches and is approaching the final years of his remarkable career, the football icon continues to surprise and amaze in equal measure.

He goes head-to-head against Real Madrid on Saturday night in a huge Clasico which could decide which teams goes on to win this season’s La Liga title.

No player has scored more Clasico goals than Messi, whose Barcelona contract expires this summer.

"We've suffered against Messi during these years," Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos said in his new documentary series ‘The Legend of Sergio Ramos’, per Marca.

"Perhaps if Barcelona didn't have him, we would have won more titles.”

