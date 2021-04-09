Legendary Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt has waded into the eternal Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate, vouching for the Portuguese striker as GOAT in a recent interview conducted with Italian publication Gazetta dello Sport.

Bolt, who is still the 100m world record holder after clocking a time of 9.58 seconds, sided with the Juventus star in the debate despite his admiration for Messi's national side Argentina.

Since it first became popularised in the mid-to-late 2000s, social media has been rife with disagreement concerning which of the two superstars, Messi or Ronaldo, is the better footballer, and fans of either man can be known to get passionate, even heated when challenged on their viewpoint.

Of course, Bolt is an athlete whose opinion should be taken seriously; he's an eight-time Olympic gold medalist after all. However, the Jamaican sprinter is a known fan of Manchester United and even visited the club's Carrington training complex in 2009.

Hardly a surprise then that the adopted Manc would favour Ronaldo in the debate - that's the same Ronaldo who won the Champions League and scored 118 goals during six astonishing years at Old Trafford (2004-2010), after all.

In his interview with Gazetta dello Sport, as per The Sun, Bolt said: "It is difficult for me to choose because I support Argentina, but I am a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

I admire Ronaldo since he played for Manchester United and I support the Red Devils. I think he has something more than Messi because he has proven himself in many leagues. That's why I choose Ronaldo.

Usain Bolt famously tried to forge a career in professional football after he quit track and field.

The Jamaican sprinter trained with German side Borussia Dortmund and made clear his intentions to one day run out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.

Unfortunately, despite his alluring speed, Bolt failed to make the cut at Dortmund, and his dream to play for Manchester United fell by the wayside.

The Jamaican officially hung up his footballing boots in 2019.

The world and Olympic world-record holder instead now channels his time and boundless energy into his numerous business ventures.

Nevertheless, it’s good to see Bolt’s passion for the beautiful game is alive and well.

