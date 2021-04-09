Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury promises to be one of the most seismic events in the history of boxing.

The heavyweight duo, two of the finest the planet has ever produced, will finally come to blows this year after years of teasing the boxing loving public.

The pair are set to throw it down in two massive fights, we just don't know where or when.

That is because, while a contract has reportedly been signed for the fights, Eddie Hearn and co. are yet to settle on a date and venue for the 'Battle of Britain'.

Ideally, the first choice would be to host the affair at Wembley Stadium in London in front of 100,000 partisan fans but, with the UK slowly edging out of Coronavirus lockdowns, that just might not be possible.

Matchroom kingpin Hearn has suggested there are plenty of other suitors to host the fight though and, in a recent conversation with Sky Sports, dropped a pretty substantial hint that the Middle East is leading the race.

"Nothing is ideal," Hearn said.

"If it was ideal, we'd just be in Wembley with 100,000. But I don't know whether Tyson Fury would accept that offer. We may see on Sunday.

"But if it's 20,000 or 15,000 in an arena, all the Middle East offers have been based on an indoor arena.

"We know it's hot there in July, of course, so there is no option to go outside. It has to be in an indoor arena and those arenas are already in place, ready to stage this fight."

Hearn has previous experience with the Middle East, having hosted Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia in late-2019.

"We had a great experience there back in December 2019, with Anthony Joshua against Andy Ruiz, so they are players that we know are for real," he continued.

"We've been through the process with them. They gave us their word on what they would deliver and they did that. It was a fantastic event.

"Most people would prefer it to be a little bit later, but that's not what's on the table. We want two [Joshua vs Fury] fights this year and the first one will be in the summer."

In truth, while it will be disappointing to see two of the UK's finest talents come together on foreign shores, it will still be a fantastic fight.

Wherever or whenever, you can be certain the entire planet will grind to halt as that first bell rings out.

