The 2020/21 season is coming to a close.

With the last international break of the campaign sewn up, it's all steam ahead for competitions like the Premier League and Champions League to reach their conclusion ahead of Euro 2020.

However, away from the pitch, it also means that the transfer market is fast approaching and you can rest assured that the world's biggest clubs are already drafting their plans for the summer.

Out of contract in 2021

And although we feel certain that big-money transfer fees will still be thrown about in 2021, you can bet that clubs will be keeping an eye out for a bargain in the free-agent market.

Besides, there's good reason to think that the calibre of players with contracts expiring in the summer is higher than ever before. In fact, so much so that we wanted to demonstrate it to you.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we've been so taken aback by the world-class talent that could move for absolutely nothing this summer that we wanted to draw up a remarkable XI comprised of them.

XI of soon-to-be free agents

Using Transfermarkt's data on contracts, we've constructed a line-up that would have many a top European club trembling in their football boots, so be sure to check it out in all its glory below:

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

It's mind-boggling to think that Donnarumma is still only 22 years old and this summer could mark his long-awaited exit with the likes of Chelsea supposedly sniffing around to sign him on a free.

CB: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich)

It was confirmed just this week that Boateng will leave Bayern at the end of his deal and although he's by no means the force he once was, his 2019/20 renaissance could well tempt some big clubs.

CB: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Yes, that's right, arguably the world's best centre-back could be available for absolute pittance in a few months and on the back of a season in which he reached 100(!!!) goals for Real Madrid.

CB: David Alaba (Bayern Munich)

An integral contributor in Hansi Flick's all-conquering Bayern side, Alaba's world-class talents are finely demonstrated by the fact everyone from Barcelona to Real Madrid have been linked with him.

RM: Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid)

Admittedly, Vázquez isn't the flashiest name in this XI, but clubs could do much worse than signing a three-time Champions League winner with more than 200 appearances for Los Blancos.

And Tottenham could very well be Vázquez's new suitors if a report by the Mirror is to believed with the player keen to reunite with Jose Mourinho and Spurs having been contacted by Los Blancos.

CM: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Is this cheeky? Ok, maybe it's kind of cheeky, but we're still waiting on an official announcement from Real Madrid, so there's still technically a chance that things could fall through at the last minute.

But even if Modric does renew his deal, which seems highly likely, just imagine that Marseille magician and World Cup winner is Florian Thauvin is playing in this underrated midfield instead.

CM: Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

A thoroughly underrated cog in the Reds' Champions League and Premier League-winning sides, Liverpool will miss Wijnaldum a lot more than his undulating 2020/21 form would have you believe.

CM: Hakan Çalhanoğlu (AC Milan)

One of the highest-valued players in the XI, Çalhanoğlu seems to be attracting interest from half the Premier League having registered eight assist for AC Milan during their Serie A title challenge.

In fact, Sky Sports Italia claimed this week, per a translation by The Sun, that Chelsea and Arsenal were in the hunt for his signature despite Juventus reportedly remaining frontrunners.

LM: Memphis Depay (Lyon)

Having come on leaps and bounds since leaving Manchester United, Depay is due for a major European move and running down his contact in France could pave the way for a Barcelona switch.

ST: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Ah yes... the juiciest storyline here. Although Joan Laporta's presidency has surely boosted Barca's chances of holding onto Messi, it's staggering that the contract impasse has dragged on for so long.

And considering Messi commands the heftiest wages in the beautiful game, it remains to be seen whether such a mega-money contract can be thrashed out before the June deadline arrives.

ST: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

It's already confirmed that Aguero and City will part ways this summer, but we're no closer to finding out which club will get their hands on one of the most lethal goalscorers of the last ten years.

However, don't rule out the possibility of Aguero staying in England because the Evening Standard are reporting that Chelsea are 'at the table' to sign him and the player is aware of their interest.

Bargains to be had

Fair to say that XI would do some serious damage, am I right?

And while it remains to be seen how many of the XI actually renew their deal or leaves this summer, you can bet that their names are being bounded around boardrooms across the globe.

So although we certainly don't want to wish the 2020/21 season away too soon, we can rest assured that the transfer market that lies after it might be just as thrilling and entertaining.

