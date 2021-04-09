WWE: Paul Heyman thinks it would be “very easy” to book Becky Lynch at the next WrestleMania

Becky Lynch is one of the WWE’s biggest superstars. She holds the record for the longest reign as RAW Women’s Champion and is the first to hold the two individual women’s singles titles simultaneously.

Lynch established herself as a fan favourite, before going on hiatus in May 2020 after becoming pregnant with her first child. Almost a year later, having given birth to a baby girl in December, “The Man” is still yet to return, though reports have suggested that she’ll be back in action imminently.

Though a fixed date hasn’t been confirmed, Paul Heyman has no worries about how Lynch will be booked when she comes back.

Speaking on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Heyman described Lynch as “an extraordinary talent,” and said, “it would be very easy to write Becky Lynch into the 2022 Wrestlemania.”

While there are a number of potential storylines for Lynch, Heyman admitted that the biggest challenge of her return will be determining which of these angles will work best.

“The flood of ideas for these extraordinary talents who push themselves past their own limitations is overwhelming at times.

“So coming up with something for Becky Lynch for next year’s WrestleMania isn’t the problem. What one you decide on is the key. It’s paramount to the process. There’s an infinite number of scenarios that Becky Lynch would excel in. She’s that talented and that willing to push her talent past their own parameters.

Regarding her natural talent, Deitsch questioned whether this ability was innate or if it could be developed.

“You’re born with it,” Heyman stressed. “And then I think it takes a while to cultivate it, let it manifest itself.”

Lynch has clearly shown this talent in abundance, and when she does inevitably return, there is every chance she’ll contend for the title she vacated very soon.

