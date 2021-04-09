Since its release in November 2020, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (BOCW) has been subject to mixed reviews on the internet.

As seen on the aggregate review website Metacritic, gamers did not shy away from offering their harsh opinions in spite of more positive reviews from official critics.

Based on 432 user reviews, BOCW received a score of 2.9 out of 10, which the website recognises as a “Generally Unfavourable” rating. Out of all 432 comments, 312 of them were considered negative, 29 were mixed and 86 were positive.

To put this into perspective, official critics on the website gave the game a score of 76 out of 100.

Most user comments related to how terrible various multiplayer modes were and why a billion-dollar corporation like Activision continues to make forgetful editions of the Call of Duty series.

Pretty damning stuff from the players of the game, albeit not as brutal as the FIFA 21 score...

Fan Reaction

Below you can see just a handful of brutal reviews made on the Metacritic website with regards to the latest edition of the much-loved series.

“An absolute bottom-tier game, spawns are trash, maps are trash, only two guns are viable. Phantom forces on roblox had better game balance and spawns than this game made by a multi-billion dollar corporation."

“Bugs, Bugs, Bugs, Series X optimised version shut down Xbox Series X, everything is worse than Modern Warfare, gameplay, graphics, maps, animation, sound, mechanics, it's such a bad game you can hardly believe it!"

“Multiplayer is absolute trash, Warzone is non-existent, Zombies is a highlight with only one map, pretty sure story the only good thing about the game, it should be a $30 game at most.”

Metacritic isn’t the only major platform where poor reviews were left about the game, as users on Google gave BOCW a feeble average score of 2.3 out of 10.

The positive reviews of the critics may be worth something with regards to whether consumers decide to purchase the game, but as the classic saying goes, the customer is always right.

News Now - Sport News