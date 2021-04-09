Jose Mourinho wants to bring Marcel Sabitzer to Tottenham - The Verdict

Tottenham are taking steps towards bringing RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer to north London, according to Football Insider.

The Austrian international has impressed in the Bundesliga this season, as he's contributed eight goal contributions in 22 appearances, according to WhoScored.

However, he may be departing the German top-flight for the Premier League at the end of this season.

Football Insider has reported that Tottenham are interested in the Leipzig man, who has snubbed the club's attends to extend his contract - Sabitzer's current deal is due to expire in the summer.

The report also highlights how Sabitzer is a target that Jose Mourinho himself has identified, as opposed to the Spurs recruitment team.

The Portuguese manager believes he has various attributes such as his energy and physicality which will help him succeed in the Premier League.

So, would Sabitzer be a good purchase for the Lilywhites?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Josh Cole, Sam Brookes, and Jonathan Gorrie answer that question below...

Tom Kelly

"Sabitzer is a must-have for Spurs.

"Mourinho has proven in the past how his gut instinct for bringing in players such as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg can be beneficial for the north Londoners.

"Furthermore, Tanguy Ndombele has been one of Spurs' better players this season, but the Lilywhites don't have another central midfielder who can perform a similar role to the Frenchman, driving on from the engine room to support the forwards.

"Sabitzer has the energy and attacking quality to do so, to the extent that he's been used as a No.10, a winger and a forward at times by Salzburg this season.

"Mourinho could even play both in front of Hojbjerg, returning to the more defensive 4-3-3 shape that served him so well in his first stint at Chelsea and giving Tottenham's front three a real platform to express themselves."

Sam Brookes

"Sort out the defence first! Please!

"That has to be the message to Daniel Levy and Mourinho this summer. Admittedly, Sabitzer could be a decent addition to the squad, but Spurs have far bigger problems to solve before they think about bringing in the RB Leipzig man.

"Their central defence has been nothing short of shambolic at times this year. They conceded 22 shots on goal against Newcastle on Sunday. That is simply not good enough.

"Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez have all made at least 17 league appearances in 2020/21, but none of them have been convincing for a consistent period.

"Mourinho has chopped and changed with different combinations. It hasn’t worked, and it is never going to work with the players that he currently possesses.

"Tottenham need to rectify this issue as soon as possible, so leave Sabitzer for the moment. The club have bigger fish to fry."

Josh Cole

"Ever since Dele Alli's sudden demise at the back end of the 2018/19 campaign, Tottenham have been missing the presence of a midfielder who can both create and score goals.

"Sabitzer's displays in recent seasons suggest that he could turn out to be a fantastic replacement for Alli if the England international opts to leave Spurs this summer.

"A key component of the RB Leipzig side who are currently second in the Bundesliga, the Austrian has been directly involved in 13 goals in all competitions.

"Compared to Alli, Sabitzer not only boasts a better average WhoScored match rating but he has also provided more key passes per game and completed more tackles.

"Providing that he is able to adapt to life in the Premier League, there is no reason why the 27-year-old cannot go on to be a major success at Spurs."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Absolutely, he's everything Moussa Sissoko was supposed to be.

"Way back in December, transfer guru Duncan Castles revealed that Jose Mourinho was keen on a move for a box-to-box midfielder and, frankly, Sabitzer looks like the answer to Jose's prayers.

"At his best, Sissoko was a marauding box-to-box menace. However, little of that has been wholly apparent in his game over the last few years, with the Frenchman's averages for dibbles (1.4 to 0.8, via WhoScored), shots (0.5 to 0.1) and tackles attempted (1.3 to 1) down this season compared to last.



"Sabitzer, meanwhile, looks tailor-made to offer some support to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son on the attacking front, as well as help offer a robust shield in the middle of the park.

"According to FBREF data, the Austrian international offers more in the way of tackles won than Sissoko (1.36 to 1.10) as well as more carries into the opposition's final third than any of the Frenchman, Harry Winks or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

"Alongside Tanguy Ndomeble with Hojbjerg sitting deep, Sabitzer looks far more dynamic and, having scored six times while recording another two assists in the Bundesliga, offers more of an attacking outlet than any of Spurs' central midfielders.



"Sabitzer could complete their midfield."

