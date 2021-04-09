Norwich City news: Canaries linked with move for 26-year-old forward ahead of summer window

Norwich City will be aiming to extend their advantage at the top of the Championship standings tomorrow when they head to Pride Park to face Derby County.

Currently 17 points clear of Brentford who occupy third place in the second-tier, the Canaries are within touching distance of achieving promotion to the Premier League.

Utterly outstanding during their 7-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in midweek, Norwich ought to be brimming with confidence ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Rams.

Whilst Canaries manager Daniel Farke will be focusing on guiding his side to the second-tier title in the coming weeks, he seemingly is already looking at ways to bolster his squad ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, Norwich are reportedly eyeing up a potential swoop for VVV Venlo forward Giorgos Giakoumakis.

The 26-year-old, who is also thought to the subject of interest from Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion, has enjoyed a superb 2020/21 campaign to date.

As well netting 27 goals in all competitions, Giakoumakis has also provided two assists for his team-mates in 29 appearances.

The forward was recently called up by Greece and featured in their clashes with Spain, Honduras and Georgia last month.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a fantastic piece of business by Norwich if they can beat the likes of Southampton and Brighton to Giakoumakis' signature this summer.

Top-scorer in the Eredivisie this season, the forward's outstanding displays for VVV Venlo has seen him earn an average WhoScored match rating of 7.36 which is a club-high figure.

As well as being lethal in-front of goal, Giakoumakis also leads the way for his side when it comes to winning aerial duels (4 per match).

Whilst Norwich already have Teemu Pukki at their disposal who illustrated last season that he is capable of thriving in the Premier League by scoring on 11 occasions at this level, the arrival of Giakoumakis could offer some added competition up-front.

Providing that he is able to hit the ground running at Carrow Road, there is no reason why the former AEK Athens man cannot go on to play a key role in helping the Canaries achieve a relative amount of success in the top-tier next season.

