Watford news: David Prutton makes Hornets claim ahead of Reading clash

Watford will be looking to edge closer to a return to the Premier League tonight when they host Reading at Vicarage Road.

A superb run of form in recent weeks has allowed the Hornets to put some daylight between them and the chasing pack in the Championship.

Currently second in the standings, Watford will move 12 points clear of their nearest challengers Brentford if they beat the Royals this evening.

However, given that Reading are pushing for a place in the play-offs this season under the guidance of manager Veljko Paunovic, the Hornets know that they will have to be on top-form in order to extend their current unbeaten run to seven games.

Whilst Troy Deeney and Tom Dele-Bashiru are both set to miss today's fixture due to their respective injuries, Tom Cleverley could make his return to action having overcome a knee ligament issue which he suffered during the club's clash with Wycombe Wanderers last month.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this particular showdown, pundit David Prutton has admitted that he believes Watford will have too much in terms of quality tonight and thus will claim a 2-1 victory over Reading.

The 39-year-old said: "Watford's run of wins came to an end on Monday, but they are still right in pole position for automatic promotion, and it's fair to say Brentford and Swansea aren't exactly applying the pressure!

"Reading got back to winning ways on Monday, and that was important for them considering how close the play-off battle is right now.

"They always fancy themselves against the big sides, but I think Watford will be just too strong for them."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Watford boss Xisco Munoz will be under no illusions about the threat that Reading will pose later today, it would be somewhat of a shock if his side do not emerge victorious given their recent form.

Whilst the Hornets have won five of their last six league games, the Royals' lack of consistency away from home this season has been a key reason behind why they haven't be able to sustain a push for a top-two finish.

Having picked up just one point on their travels from their last league games, Reading could crumble if Watford opt to take the game to them by utilising the pace and trickery of Ismaila Sarr and Ken Sema.

Whereas Sema has scored in two of his last four appearances, Sarr has been directly involved in 20 goals this season and will be keen to add to this tally following his rather fortuitous strike against Middlesbrough earlier this week.

Providing that Watford are able to beat the Royals, they could use the confidence gained from this result to push on in their bid for automatic promotion.

