Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks: The 10 WWE women with the most WrestleMania appearances

WrestleMania is the biggest pay-per-view in professional wrestling. Some of the greatest names in the sport have featured on one of its cards over the years, from Trish Stratus to Alex Bliss.

Whether you've featured on The Show of Shows once in your career, or several times - it's something you'd cherish for your wrestling tenure.

Let's take a look at the 10 women in WWE history with the most 'Mania appearances at the PPV and their records at the event.

10 | Brie Bella | Four appearances | 1-3 |

Before we speak about one half of The Bella Twins, it should be noted that Brie falls alongside several other women who have made four appearances at WrestleMania. Names such as her sister Nikki, Molly Holly, Torrie Wilson and Layla could fill this slot too - as well as two other individuals who feature later in the list.

The reason Brie makes the list is because she featured most recently on The Show of Shows out of these five women.

Bella's last competed at the PPV at WrestleMania 32. She was part of a 10-woman tag team match which saw her, Alicia Fox, Natalya, Paige and Eva Marie beat Naomi, Tamina, Emma, Lana and Summer Rae.

This was Brie's only victory at the event, with an overall record of one win and three losses.

9 | Alicia Fox | Four appearances | 2-2 |

Alicia Fox is another name to compete at four 'Mania's. The former Divas Champion has a slightly better record than Brie, with two wins and two losses.

Fox, who's last appearance was alongside Brie, gained her only other victory at the PPV at WrestleMania 26, when she, Vickie Guerrero, Layla, Maryse and Michelle McCool beat Beth Phoenix, Eve Torres, Gail Kim, Kelly Kelly and Mickie James in a 10-woman tag team match.

8 | Bayley | Four appearances | 2-2 |

Bayley has an identical record to Fox at The Show of Shows, with two wins and two losses.

Victory for the four-time Women's Champion last came at 'Mania 36, where she won a fatal-five-way eliminator match to retain the SmackDown Women's Title.

She has been part of some huge women's bouts at the event, including picking up a victory over Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax in her debut at the PPV at WrestleMania 33 - retaining the RAW Women's Championship in the process.

This year will be the first Show of Shows that Bayley has not been on since debuting on the main roster.

7 | Sasha Banks | Five appearances | 0-5 |

The worst record on the list belongs to arguably the biggest draw in women's wrestling currently, Sasha Banks.

The Legit Boss has competed at five 'Mania's with a shocking record of no wins and five losses.

Banks' performances at WrestleMania is something that her opponent this weekend – Bianca Belair – will be looking to capitalise on, when The EST of WWE looks to give Sasha her sixth defeat at the event and win the SmackDown Women's Title.

6 | Beth Phoenix | Five appearances | 1-4 |

Another Hall of Famer to feature in the standings is Beth Phoenix. The Glamazon has competed at five Show of Shows.

Phoenix's record at 'Mania isn't the best, with only one win and four losses. Her last appearance at the PPV was in a fatal-four-way tag team match for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Beth and her partner Natalya didn't claim a victory on the night.

5 | Becky Lynch | Five appearances | 2-3 |

Becky Lynch has arguably had the biggest moment amongst all women in WWE, winning the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania two years ago.

Lynch overcame the SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to win the triple-threat in a winner takes all title bout.

Becky is currently on a two-match win streak at The Show of Shows, having also beat Shayna Baszler at 'Mania 36.

4 | Charlotte Flair | Five appearances | 3-2 |

Coming in at number four on the list is Charlotte Flair. The Queen has competed at five WrestleMania's and currently has a positive to negative win ratio.

Flair, who is a 12-time Women's Champion, has a record of three wins and two losses at the event.

Charlotte is set to miss this year's Show of Shows after testing positive for COVID-19 in late March. This will be the first 'Mania she has missed since debuting at the PPV at WrestleMania 32.

3 | Mickie James | Six appearances | 1-5 |

Another legend of women's wrestling Mickie James has fought in six matches at The Show of Shows.

The six-time Women's Champion has a terrible record at 'Mania, with only one win and five loses.

James' only victory at the event came against Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 22 in one of the best women's contests at The Show of Shows.

2 | Naomi | Six appearances | 2-4 |

She might be ama-ama-amazing in the ring, but Naomi's record at 'Mania isn't that.

The two-time Women's Champion has competed in six matches at the PPV, winning twice and losing on four occasions.

Naomi was the winner of the inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal in 2018, eliminating Bayley last. Her only other victory came at The Show of Shows the year before, winning a six-pack challenge to capture the SmackDown Women's Title.

1 | Natalya | Seven appearances | 1-6 |

The woman with the most appearances at 'Mania is Natalya. The Canadian has competed in seven matches at the event.

Her record is poor, winning one and losing six bouts. The two-time Women's Champion has only fought in one singles match at WrestleMania 36 in a losing effort to Liv Morgan.

At this year's PPV, it will be her sixth consecutive appearance at The Show of Show.

Several of these women will be competing at WrestleMania 37 on Saturday and Sunday, and they will be looking to improve their records at the PPV.

News Now - Sport News