With Jon Jones having recently teased a fight with Francis Ngannou, many have wondered what this superfight would look like.

Well, YouTube user Boxing Fight Simulations was one step ahead as he released a video in November 2020 of a simulated fight between Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou on EA Sports’ UFC 4.

As is always the case with these simulations, each fighter’s traits in the game correspond as best as possible to their realistic fighting style. Ngannou is more of a physical presence than Jones, but as has been the case with Bones over the course of his career, you simply can’t write the American off.

The simulation lasted just one round, and it was Jones who forced a submission from Ngannou after just four minutes and 50 seconds to claim victory.

Based on what was seen, as well as the statistics, Jones was the deserved winner.

According to the fight stats, Ngannou was only in control for two seconds, while Jones was the dominant force for a solid two minutes and 19 seconds.

Jones’ striking is a major component of his fighting style, and during the simulation, the American was able to make more significant and total strikes than his opponent.

Ultimately, CPU Ngannou failed to keep up with his fellow computerised opponent, but would that be the case if the fighters fought in real life?

TMZ reported yesterday that Jones believes the fight will be finalised soon enough.

“I think this is one of the greatest fights of our generation and it would be really sad if it weren’t gonna happen. And I believe that it will.”

With size the biggest difference between the pair, Jones has already been bulking up in order to match his opponent.

"People want to see two titans. Francis is already a titan and I'm trying to become a titan. I want to look like a titan. I want to be the same size as this guy if not bigger when we get out there.”

As a light heavyweight fighter since 2008, Jones has dominated the division for years, but he now seems ready to become a different animal and take on The Predator himself.

With Jones continuing to work on his new heavyweight frame, fans will hope that an official fight announcement is indeed on the horizon.

