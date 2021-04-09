The Battle of Britain between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is well on the horizon, but while a date and venue have yet to be determined, AJ’s Wikipedia page has gone steps ahead to show that the fight has already happened.

Whoever edited the page stated that Fury triumphed via a knockout in the seventh round and that the fight took place on July 10, 2021 at Wembley.

The date and location could not be possible, however, as Wembley is set to host the Euro 2020 final on July 11.

On Wikipedia, anyone can edit a page in order for the platform to have the most up-to-date information on a given subject matter. But up-to-date does not necessarily mean accurate. Joshua's page has since been corrected.

Various Twitter users believe that Fury himself may be the culprit, especially since The Gypsy King was in fact banned from Wikipedia in 2015 after he altered Wladimir Klitschko’s record ahead of their bout in 2015.

“It's probably Fury's mind games” and “Must have been the time traveller. Best get some money on it,” are two of many tweets that surfaced following the edit.

The boxing world seems to favour Fury ahead of the highly anticipated bout, and based on The Gypsy King’s latest training footage, he looks like quite the force to be reckoned with.

As the two fighters remain hard at work, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has recently claimed that Saudi Arabia could be where the event takes place.

Hearn said: ”We're in a good place. There will be around three or four offers presented to both camps this weekend, and then it's over to them to discuss which ones they want to take, the dates of those fights.”

With the fight edging closer day-by-day, will whoever edited AJ’s Wikipedia page indeed be correct? Or will Fury fall to defeat against his seemingly unfavoured opponent?

