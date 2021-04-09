Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in football.

Say what you like about their current performances, but there can be no denying that the Red Devils have earned themselves a seat at the table of legendary football clubs over the past 143 years.

Besides, even if you know nothing about football, you would surely recognise the iconic red and yellow badge and the sporting pantheon that is Old Trafford.

Man Utd's prestigious history

As such, regardless of whether United are winning titles or scrambling for the top four, you can bet that they will continue to attract some of the largest attendances and viewership figures in the sport.

But make no mistake, United are not simply a corporate machine that defines itself on popularity. Rather, the Red Devils live by the principles of what is so often branded: The United Way.

And it's the idea that, although winning and success is a treasured goal at the club, integrity and the way that one carries themself should never be sacrificed in the pursuit of becoming the best.

Trailer for 'The United Way'

Therefore, it makes a great deal of sense that a fascinating new documentary on the club should be called 'The United Way', spanning the great and glorious history of a sporting institution.

And ahead of its Sky release on May 10, the documentary's trailer has dropped on social media, giving fans a tantalising preview of what they can expect with none other than Eric Cantona at the wheel.

Racing through United's illustrious history from the glory of Sir Alex Ferguson to the tragedy of the Munich Air Disaster, the two-minute video is enough to give any football fan goosebumps.

You can check out the trailer, which has already been 'liked' and shared by thousands of supporters, down below to get yourself excited for its release next month.

Coming to TV screens soon

With big names and fascinating footage aplenty, it's no wonder that fans are buzzing to see the documentary in its entirety and we're only a few weeks away before it hits television screens.

Besides, Cantona doesn't just appear in the release as a presenter but actually has a co-writing credit, giving suppoters a unique insight into one of the most successful periods of United's history.

Helmed by Embankment Films, the synopsis for the programme reads: The United Way is the legendary story of ‘The Red Devils’ – an inspirational “love affair” for the ages.

"From their humblest of beginnings in England’s Industrial North at the turn of the 20th Century, Manchester United gifted working men, women and children alike, the poor and the struggling, a new Dream – a winning Dream of hope, beauty and ambition.

"Presented by the peerless Eric Cantona and featuring stunning archive and never seen before footage, “The United Way” celebrates the birth and growth of a global phenomenon – a unifying club for the people, by the people."

