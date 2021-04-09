Zinedine Zidane is one of the greatest footballers in history. There is absolutely no doubt about that.

The Frenchman was an artist on the pitch who produced moments of individual brilliance every time he donned a pair of boots.

Winner of the Ballon d’Or award in 1998 after inspiring France to World Cup glory, Zidane is also a three-time FIFA World Player of the Year.

He shone at Juventus for five seasons before earning a record-breaking £46 million move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2001.

That record stood until the summer of 2009 when Madrid splashed out £56 million on Brazilian playmaker Kaka before spending a further £80 million on Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

Zidane had been retired for three years by this point.

His career ended prematurely towards the end of the 2006 World Cup final after his infamous headbutt on Italy’s Marco Materazzi earned him the most shocking red card in football history.

But despite the sad end to his extraordinary career, it’s important to remember - above anything else - that Zidane was a phenomenon.

The current Real Madrid manager, who has enjoyed remarkable success as a manager, is undoubtedly one of the most skillful, enigmatic and breathtakingly brilliant footballers of any era.

This must have made it all the more surprising for a group of lads in France who were playing 5-a-side when Zidane suddenly turned up.

The world-class midfielder, who was born and raised in Marseille, visited his old indoor training pitch and bossed a 5-a-side session.

Fortunately, Zidane’s cameo was filmed and the amazing footage can be seen here…

The poor lads he was playing with couldn’t get close to him. It was like Zidane had the ball glued to his foot.

It was on this very court where Zidane honed his skills as a youngster before going on to become the world’s best footballer and an all-time great.

