Has there been a more iconic gaming franchise than FIFA?

Year-in, year-out, EA's football fiesta smashes sales records within hours of its release.

Since the late 1990's, FIFA has been the dominant football franchise on the gaming shelves, outlasting numerous competitors who have all but faded into obscurity.

The mass appeal of the FIFA games goes beyond the gaming sphere, though. For many of the more casual crowd, FIFA may be the only video game they ever play.

It can also be a great way to connect with friends and family (or tear them apart) due to options that allow you just a quick game or a regular footballing binge.

New features have bought the franchise into the modern era and now there are entire FIFA professionals who dedicate their lives to mastering the art of the game.

Each and every year the hype surrounding the new release exceeds the last and a big part of that is down to whomever may find themselves on the cover of the popular title.

FIFA have made a point of having only the biggest stars on their covers in recent years but, over the last few decades, there have been some more than questionable choices.

So, do you like to think of yourself as a true FIFA guru? Well, now is your chance to prove it.

If you are able to name every single one of these FIFA cover stars dating right back to the 1999 edition, then we will have no qualms with you calling yourself the GOAT.

Good luck!

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

