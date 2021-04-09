The 5 Best Gaming Chairs To Buy In 2021

Gaming chairs are a necessity for players if they want a perfect gaming setup.

The console is not just the only thing a gamer needs in a proper gamers den. It is not just about the graphics or the quality, but also about the style and comfort of the setup.

There are many options when it comes to buying a gaming chair, some a lot higher priced than others, whilst there are also some good cheap alternatives.

Here are the top five best Gaming Chairs to buy in 2021.

5: X Rocker Alpha eSports Ergonomic Office Gaming Chair

The cheapest chair on the list is one available to buy at Argos. The X Rocker Alpha eSports Ergonomic Office Gaming Chair is sleek and stylish and is ergonomically designed for hours of comfort whilst gaming. You get such comfort from the chair due to its Fully adjustable, swivel and lock mechanism.

This chair is easy to acquire and cheap, but still provides gamers with great quality and is also good as an office chair. X Rocker have a good reputation for their chairs and it was impossible not to have this one feature on the list.

Seat Type: Gaming/office chair

Recline: 120 degrees

Weight capacity: 243 Ibs

Weight: 44 Ibs

Available colours: Black and Red, Black

Price: £130

Available to buy here

4: Noblechairs Epic Black Edition

One of the best things about this chair is the comfort of it. Gamers could sit on it for hours and hours and not feel any discomfort.

Despite it being one of the more pricier chairs, the adjustments to this chair have made sure that you are getting value for money, like the fact that the backrest lever and some of the adjustable armrest buttons are now metal to keep them in tip-top shape for longer.

Seat Type: Racing seat

Recline: 135 degrees

Weight capacity: 264 Ibs

Weight: 62 Ibs

Available colours: Black

Price: £379.55

Available to buy here

3: CORSAIR T1 Race Gaming Chair

With a steel frame and soft faux leather finish, the Corsair T1 Race Gaming Chair is durable yet comfy. Perfect for those lengthy gaming sessions. Make sure the T1 Chair is right for your gaming desk with ease - it's height adjustable and can recline or tilt to suit you, so you won't have to worry about being at the wrong height for your monitors.

Seat type: Racing chair

Recline: Unknown

Weight capacity: 266 Ibs

Weight: 53 Ibs

Available colours: Black

Price: £200

Available to buy here.

2: Secretlab Omega

When it comes to gaming chairs, Secretlab clearly is one of the best at making them. The Omega, is a good gaming chair, and arguably the best one for players who like racing games. Secretlab has used some of the best materials available to make sure they beat competitors.

What is also great about the Omega is the fact it features a high-quality foam to provide people with the best support. Other upgrades include a premium metal in the armrest mechanism, which makes it silky smooth to adjust and even more durable.

Seat type: Racing seat

Recline: 165 degrees

Weight capacity: 240 lbs

Weight: 66 lbs

Available colours: Stealth, Classic, Amber, Royal, Ash

Price: £299

Available to buy here.

1: Secretlab Titan Softweave

This gaming chair is one which is highly recommended and rated by many gaming sites and gamers. The Secretlab Titan includes a built-in lumbar support system, which rivals those you'd find on far more expensive task chairs.

It has the perfect level of space, comfortable temperature regulation and is definitely one of the more luxury chairs on this list. However you can tell a lot of time and effort has gone in to make this chair to make it a perfect one.

Seat type: Racing back, levelled seat base

Recline: 165 degrees

Weight capacity: 290 lbs

Weight: 77 lbs

Available colours: Black, Cookies and cream, Charcoal Blue

Price: £379

Available to buy here.

