Netball Superleague: the top 5 players with the best shot succession

There’s a huge weekend ahead for netball fans, with four days of back-to-back Superleague matches set to be on our screens.

All 11 teams will be in action, starting this evening with the first two of 10 games. Table toppers Team Bath sit three points behind reigning champions Manchester Thunder going into round 10.

Some huge scores have been seen so far this season, but which five names have the most successful shot succession for their side?

5 | Joyce Mvula | Manchester Thunder | 92.41 percent |

Manchester Thunder’s Joyce Mvula has the fifth highest shot succession according to statistics, despite scoring the second most goals in the league.

Mvula is a key part of Thunder’s squad, appearing in all nine of their matches so far. The Malawian has scored 268 goals out of 290 shots - giving her a shot succession of 92.41 percent.

Thunder play two games over the four days, first against Surrey Storm on Sunday at 2pm, and then Leeds Rhinos on Monday evening at 7:15pm.

4 | Georgia Rowe | Severn Stars | 93.90 percent |

Georgia Rowe is showing us why she is the first-choice goal-shooter for Severn Stars this season, with an impressive shot succession of 93.90 percent from eight games.

The 25-year-old has scored the majority of her team’s 357 goals, netting 200 of them.

She has only missed 13 shots so far, placing her fourth in the stats table.

3 | Kimberley Borger | Team Bath | 94.29 percent |

Bath are the only side to lose one game so far this season and Kimberley Borger has played a part in all nine of their matches.

The Australian has the third most goals in the league, scoring 231 times - this is the most of any Bath player.

Borger has a shot success rate of 94.29 percent, only missing 14 attempts on goal this season.

2 | Sophie Drakeford-Lewis | Team Bath | 94.48 percent |

England international and Bath goal-attack Sophie Drakeford-Lewis has been a standout attacker in the league.

The 22-year-old is the youngest player of the five names, with an outstanding shot success rate of 94.48.

Out of her 163 shots, she has only missed nine and scored 154 goals. Her form will be bound to impress Roses’ head coach Jess Thrilby, who selected Drakeford-Lewis in her last England squad.

1 | Donnell Wallam | Leeds Rhinos | 96.97 percent |

Donnell Wallam comes top of the statistics for the best shot succession so far this season. The Leeds goal-shooter has netted 64 shots out of a possible 66.

The reason for her being first on the list is due to Wallam sustaining a fractured radius against Saracens Mavericks earlier this campaign.

She had surgery on her wrist following this, and will be looking to return to the court as soon as possible. Until then, expect to see the Australian's’ name at the top of this stat for the significant future.

