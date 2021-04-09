Jaime Munguia wants a mouthwatering middleweight dust-up with Gennady Golovkin if he gets by D'Mitrius Ballard on April 23, live on DAZN in the US and more than 200 countries and territories.

Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) has looked practically unbeatable as he has been on a tear ever since turning professional at the age of 16 in 2013 and is currently riding a staggering 36-fight unbeaten streak.

Victory over Ballard - although not guaranteed - would be the next logical step for the undefeated Mexican, and if he can get the job done later this month, then it appears he already has an idea of his next target in mind.

"In this sport you never finish learning. Every workout, every fight is a new experience, so we keep learning, working. I'm still very young and I can keep getting better and that gives me confidence that we're going to get in a better position than the last fight," Munguia told George Ebro.

"I see things positively [for myself at 160]. I think there's a great future for me in this division. There are very good fighters, great opponents. I wish I was fighting for a world championship maybe this year or next year, but we're going to try to keep progressing.

"Lucky or unfortunately, the fight with Golovkin hasn't happened. I'm not really desperate for that fight. Obviously, if it ever occurs, it would be an honor for me to face him. He is no longer the same [at age 39], but I have great respect for him. He's a great fighter and as I've always said, we have to be very careful when we fight him."

Munguia has campaigned for a boxing match with Golovkin for the past couple of years, but the bout has never materialised. The 24-year-old former WBO junior middleweight world champion fought three times in 2019 and twice in 2020. He holds notable career victories over Tureano Johnson, Liam Smith and Gary O'Sullivan.

Fighting out of Big Bear, California, Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) is unbeaten in his past three fights. "GGG"'s last loss was to Canelo Alvarez, before he vacated the belts, back in September 2018. Golovkin last fought in December of last year, where he dropped his mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta four times en route to a dominant one-sided victory.

The question remains, however, what will happen if the two finally meet in the middle of a boxing ring.

